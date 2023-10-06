The original Detective Pikachu game launched on 3DS back in 2016, and following on from the hit movie, the series has now returned on Switch with the aptly named Detective Pikachu Returns.

If you're wanting to pick up a copy, you're certainly in the right place. In this guide, we're busy keeping track of all retail options for you, highlighting the best deals and cheapest prices available. Grab a copy below, or read our full review of the game if you'd like to learn more before diving in.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Buy Detective Pikachu Returns In The US & Canada

The game is now available at a variety of retailers:

Buy Detective Pikachu Returns In The UK

And here are your options in the UK:

Buy Detective Pikachu Returns With eShop Credit

If you'd rather own the game digitally, you can purchase it from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below:

Detective Pikachu Returns - Japan-Exclusive Packs

In Japan, it's been confirmed that all launch copies of the game will come with a special trading card – this doesn't appear to be the case for those of us in the west, sadly. If you have a Japanese address or can make use of a friend living in Japan, you can order one of these special bundles:

Pokémon Detective Pikachu: The Movie

A perfect addition to any Pokémon fan's collection is the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie, which was of course inspired by the original Detective Pikachu game:

Are you a fan of the Detective Pikachu series? Are you looking forward to this sequel? Let us know in the comments.