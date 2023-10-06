The original Detective Pikachu game launched on 3DS back in 2016, and following on from the hit movie, the series has now returned on Switch with the aptly named Detective Pikachu Returns.
If you're wanting to pick up a copy, you're certainly in the right place. In this guide, we're busy keeping track of all retail options for you, highlighting the best deals and cheapest prices available. Grab a copy below, or read our full review of the game if you'd like to learn more before diving in.
Buy Detective Pikachu Returns In The US & Canada
The game is now available at a variety of retailers:
Buy Detective Pikachu Returns In The UK
And here are your options in the UK:
Buy Detective Pikachu Returns With eShop Credit
If you'd rather own the game digitally, you can purchase it from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below:
Detective Pikachu Returns - Japan-Exclusive Packs
In Japan, it's been confirmed that all launch copies of the game will come with a special trading card – this doesn't appear to be the case for those of us in the west, sadly. If you have a Japanese address or can make use of a friend living in Japan, you can order one of these special bundles:
Pokémon Detective Pikachu: The Movie
A perfect addition to any Pokémon fan's collection is the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie, which was of course inspired by the original Detective Pikachu game:
Are you a fan of the Detective Pikachu series? Are you looking forward to this sequel? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 21
That box art better be a placeholder.
Very excited to see how the story goes, but man those animations look worse than the 3DS one.
Can’t wait for this one. October is an intense month. I’ve got four games coming that month! I’ve been waiting for Detective Pikachu to be on Switch for what feels like a looooong time now. Might be my most anticipated game from that wonderful Direct
I had higher expectations for this game, especially given the long period of radio silence! I'm sure the gameplay and story will be good enough, but gosh, this game isn't a looker is it? Pokemon games really need to up their game on the visuals I think - and I know it's not all about the looks, but it doesn't hurt!!
@IceClimbersMain What's wrong with box art?
I think it's wild that this game, which as I understand it is completely new, is $50 but remakes of old games, Super Mario RPG for instance, are $60.
@nocdaes It's made by Creatures Inc, who hasn't really made much of their own games, and the ones they have are on mobile or handheld systems like the 3DS, of course, so that's probably why the graphics aren't the best.
@HotGoomba speaking of 3DS there are already some sites that have screenshots side by side and they're claiming the same, that 3DS old port looks better than this one on Switch.
Back in the 2010’s i was in a not so successful Nintendo game
@Cheez I'm guessing this game isn't that long, where SMRPG actually is a long game.
I'll be buying this game immediately upon release.
The first Detective Pikachu on 3DS bored me so much I never got very far in it at all. This game doesn't look all that different to the first one. ...
The film was cool though.
Going to need a sweet Pre-order bonus to swing me on this one.. but more importantly will we see a reprint of the giant detective Pikachu amiibo?!
@Sequel : I hope it serves a purpose in the sequel, however inconsequential its function may be.
It annoys me a little that Pokémon amiibo haven't been usable in any of the Pokémon games at all (aside from the Shadow Mewtwo card that was included with the first print of the Wii U version of Pokkén Tournament; Shadow Mewtwo is unlocked by default in the Switch release).
I also kind of wish that they would make amiibo of event legendaries so that we wouldn't be constrained by time-limited events.
@IceClimbersMain : To echo @Jamie64326 ...
What's wrong with the boxart?
I think it looks quite nice, and I like the fact that so many underappreciated Pokémon are on the cover to boot.
Preordered this one as well discounted from my trusty retailer here in Italy, now I have to find the 3DS game and the amiibo at decent prices!
@Sisilly_G I just loved the fact it's Detective Pikachu with a bunch of Pokemon. Great box art for the game.
@sanderev SMRPG is 15 - 20 hours for beating, and doing all side quests. I doubt this game will be too much shorter if it's even shorter at all.
@Cheez Buying a super popular game on cartridge at release is often cheaper. Sucks, but that's capitalism I guess. In a world where value and price were equivalent, things would be different.
@BreathingMiit Well I'm kind of glad because I love Xenoblade, who's DLC is longer than SMRPG, and I'm not getting Mario RPG.
As it wont be a low print Game, I'll be going into GAME and buying it physically off the shelf.
I WONT be using affiliate links on my AdBlocker as NL keep blocking my Account on their site
My discounted physical copy has just arrived, looking forward to eventually playing it (not starting it now considering all the games coming out this month, Wonder first and foremost and Superstars immediately after have the priority for me)!
