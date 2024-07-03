Nintendo World Championships

With Nintendo's next batch of heavy hitters arriving from September onwards – hurry up, Zelda! – you might be wondering which titles are waiting to tide you over in the meantime. Well, we have you covered!

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak - 5th July

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak launches on Switch on 5th July, bringing another great entry in the series our way:

The spriggan known as Van Arkride is an underground professional that accepts work from any client and acts as a detective, negotiator or bounty hunter with no allegiance. However, the course of his life will change forever when he takes on a strange case that threatens the entire nation. Slash your way through intense combat that springs to life with beautiful visuals, and craft your own gameplay experience in Calvard with features such as high-speed mode and a new alignment system!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak: Deluxe Edition
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak: Deluxe Edition

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition - 18th July

Something of a dream for retro fans and anyone wanting to relive the glory days of the NES, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will test your skills on 18th July. Remember that there's a fancy physical Collector's Edition for you to consider:

Test your speedrunning skills in over 150 challenges in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on Nintendo Switch. Each challenge relives a memorable moment from one of 13 NES games, including classics like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Metroid.

One Piece Odyssey - 26th July

One Piece's 25th anniversary celebration, One Piece Odyssey, finally launches on Switch on 26th July. Oh, and it comes with additional scenarios and costumes to enjoy, too!

The famed pirate, Monkey.D.Luffy, better known as Straw Hat Luffy, and his Straw Hat Crew, are sailing across the New World in search of the next island and the next adventure that awaits them. Separated from his crew, Luffy sets off on a grand, new adventure to find his friends and escape the island! Dangerous new enemies, terrifying forces of nature, and more await them! Play as various members of the Straw Hat Crew in a classic RPG set in the world of the popular ONE PIECE anime!

One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition
One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition

More Upcoming Switch Games For July And August 2024

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Multi-Language)
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Multi-Language)4th Jul 2024
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick5th Jul 2024
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick - Limited Collector Edition
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick - Limited Collector Edition5th Jul 2024
Ufouria: The Saga 2
Ufouria: The Saga 25th Jul 2024
Kids v Parents (Code-In-Box)
Kids v Parents (Code-In-Box)5th Jul 2024
Instant Sports All-Stars (Code-In-Box)
Instant Sports All-Stars (Code-In-Box)5th Jul 2024
May's Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Code-In-Box)
May's Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Code-In-Box)5th Jul 2024
Chants of Sennaar
Chants of Sennaar9th Jul 2024
ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition
ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition11th Jul 2024
Princess Maker 2 Regeneration [Special Pack] (Multi-Language)
Princess Maker 2 Regeneration [Special Pack] (Multi-Langu...11th Jul 2024
Fit Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Exercise with Miku- (Multi-Language)
Fit Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Exercise with Miku- (Multi...12th Jul 2024
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions12th Jul 2024
Backbeat
Backbeat12th Jul 2024
Marble It Up! Ultra
Marble It Up! Ultra16th Jul 2024
Super Alloy Ranger
Super Alloy Ranger16th Jul 2024
Hot Lap Racing
Hot Lap Racing16th Jul 2024
The Oregon Trail - Deluxe Edition
The Oregon Trail - Deluxe Edition18th Jul 2024
Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus (Multi-Language)
Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus (Multi-Language)18th Jul 2024
Everdream Valley
Everdream Valley19th Jul 2024
Colossal Cave
Colossal Cave19th Jul 2024
Bitmap Bureau Collection
Bitmap Bureau Collection23rd Jul 2024
Some Some Convenience Store [Limited Edition] (Multi-Language)
Some Some Convenience Store [Limited Edition] (Multi-Lang...25th Jul 2024
Tokyo Xanadu eX+
Tokyo Xanadu eX+25th Jul 2024
Undying (Multi-Language)
Undying (Multi-Language)25th Jul 2024
Bunny Garden (Multi-Language)
Bunny Garden (Multi-Language)25th Jul 2024
BITMAP BUREAU COLLECTION DELUXE EDITION
BITMAP BUREAU COLLECTION DELUXE EDITION26th Jul 2024
Itorah
Itorah26th Jul 2024
B-Project Ryusei Fantasia
B-Project Ryusei Fantasia26th Jul 2024
GOOD PIZZA, GREAT PIZZA
GOOD PIZZA, GREAT PIZZA26th Jul 2024
Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf
Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf30th Jul 2024
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection - Switch (Code in Box)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection -...2nd Aug 2024
Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate
Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate2nd Aug 2024
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe2nd Aug 2024
Taboo Trial [Twilight Edition] (Multi-Language)
Taboo Trial [Twilight Edition] (Multi-Language)8th Aug 2024
Lost Epic (Multi-Language)
Lost Epic (Multi-Language)8th Aug 2024
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Multi-Language)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles...8th Aug 2024
Cat Quest III
Cat Quest III8th Aug 2024
SUPER PUZZLE PACK 2 (Code in Box)
SUPER PUZZLE PACK 2 (Code in Box)9th Aug 2024
Harvest Moon: One World Complete
Harvest Moon: One World Complete13th Aug 2024
Lost Ruins
Lost Ruins16th Aug 2024
The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition
The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition16th Aug 2024
The Last Faith
The Last Faith16th Aug 2024
Ruggnar
Ruggnar16th Aug 2024
Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland16th Aug 2024
Maid of the Dead (Multi-Language)
Maid of the Dead (Multi-Language)22nd Aug 2024
Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch
Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch22nd Aug 2024
CATAN Console Edition (Code in box)
CATAN Console Edition (Code in box)23rd Aug 2024
Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling – Standard Edition
Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling – Standard Edition23rd Aug 2024
Tee Time Golf - Switch (Download Code in Box)
Tee Time Golf - Switch (Download Code in Box)23rd Aug 2024
Monster Jam Showdown
Monster Jam Showdown26th Aug 2024
Conscript - Deluxe Edition
Conscript - Deluxe Edition27th Aug 2024
Core Keeper
Core Keeper27th Aug 2024
Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains
Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains27th Aug 2024
Gundam Breaker 4
Gundam Breaker 429th Aug 2024
Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn
Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn29th Aug 2024
Leo the Firefighter Cat
Leo the Firefighter Cat29th Aug 2024
Wingspan: Special Edition
Wingspan: Special Edition30th Aug 2024
Outer Wilds: Archeologist Edition
Outer Wilds: Archeologist Edition30th Aug 2024
Fabledom
Fabledom30th Aug 2024
The Doinksoft Collection
The Doinksoft Collection30th Aug 2024
Ugly
Ugly30th Aug 2024
Pixelshire
Pixelshire31st Aug 2024

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Subsonic - Spectra Gaming Headset - Black
Subsonic - Spectra Gaming Headset - Black19th Jul 2024
Astra Gaming Headset - White and black
Astra Gaming Headset - White and black22nd Jul 2024
Konix Crystal Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller
Konix Crystal Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller9th Aug 2024

So that's it for July and August — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!