With Nintendo's next batch of heavy hitters arriving from September onwards – hurry up, Zelda! – you might be wondering which titles are waiting to tide you over in the meantime. Well, we have you covered!

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak - 5th July

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak launches on Switch on 5th July, bringing another great entry in the series our way:

The spriggan known as Van Arkride is an underground professional that accepts work from any client and acts as a detective, negotiator or bounty hunter with no allegiance. However, the course of his life will change forever when he takes on a strange case that threatens the entire nation. Slash your way through intense combat that springs to life with beautiful visuals, and craft your own gameplay experience in Calvard with features such as high-speed mode and a new alignment system!

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition - 18th July

Something of a dream for retro fans and anyone wanting to relive the glory days of the NES, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will test your skills on 18th July. Remember that there's a fancy physical Collector's Edition for you to consider:

Test your speedrunning skills in over 150 challenges in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on Nintendo Switch. Each challenge relives a memorable moment from one of 13 NES games, including classics like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Metroid.

One Piece Odyssey - 26th July

One Piece's 25th anniversary celebration, One Piece Odyssey, finally launches on Switch on 26th July. Oh, and it comes with additional scenarios and costumes to enjoy, too!

The famed pirate, Monkey.D.Luffy, better known as Straw Hat Luffy, and his Straw Hat Crew, are sailing across the New World in search of the next island and the next adventure that awaits them. Separated from his crew, Luffy sets off on a grand, new adventure to find his friends and escape the island! Dangerous new enemies, terrifying forces of nature, and more await them! Play as various members of the Straw Hat Crew in a classic RPG set in the world of the popular ONE PIECE anime!

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

