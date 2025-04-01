Switch 2 is tantalisingly close - at least, more details about Switch 2 are tantalisingly close, with the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct coming on 2nd April. We're hoping for a date, a price, a huge slate of games, the works!

But even with all the info and excitement, there's a good chance the console itself won't be launching for a few months yet. Fortunately, Switch has still got some gas in the tank, with some genuinely brilliant-looking games scheduled to launch over the next couple of months.

We've highlighted five of our favourite upcoming Switch 1 games (yes, that's what we have to call them now!) below, not to you'll also find a plethora of playable picks beneath those, as well as some choice Switch accessories.

Let's crack on!

Lunar Remastered Collection - 18th April

This collection brings back a pair of classic RPG remakes which originally launched on the Saturn and PlayStation, although they began life on the Sega CD (or the Mega CD to non-North Americans) and were one of very few shining lights on that system.

Beyond some mobile ports, this will be the first time they've been released on console since the '90s and we're very excited to get our hands on them once more.

Dive into the enchanting worlds of LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete, two beloved JRPGs that have captured the hearts of gamers for generations.

LUNAR: Silver Star Story introduces Alex, an aspiring Dragonmaster who bands together with his friends to combat the perilous emergence of the Magic Emperor and stop him from taking over the world.

LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue picks up a thousand years later, and follows Hiro and his friends as they set out in search of the Goddess Althena alongside an enigmatic girl named Lucia. On this grand quest, fend off enemies like Borgan and White Knight Leo, who hunt down the group to eradicate what they deem to be the "Destroyer of Lunar."

This definitive remastered edition features enhanced graphics, audio, and quality-of-life improvements that will satiate that hunger for 90s nostalgia--better than you remember! Embark on these two adventures with updated language support, now available in English, Japanese, French, and German.

The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy - 24th April

We've not really seen anything like this from the developers behind Danganronpa and Zero Escape. The Hundred Line Last Defence Academy may sport a familiar premise, but it blends visual novel elements with tactical RPG gameplay and could be something special.

Takumi Sumino is a totally average teenager living in the Tokyo Residential Complex, a place where every day is much like the last and nothing bad ever happens. All that changes when freakish monsters attack the town and start wreaking havoc. A strange creature calling himself Sirei appears and offers Takumi the power to protect those he holds dear... All he has to do is stab himself in the chest! The next thing he knows, Takumi is in Last Defense Academy, a school in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a wall of otherworldly flames. He and 14 other students have been drafted into the Special Defense Unit, a team tasked with keeping the school safe for the next 100 days. How much are they willing to sacrifice to take back their normal lives and save the world from the grotesque school invaders? The curtain rises on 100 days of war and despair...

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - 16th May

There's a lot going on in this sequel collection of Capcom fighters, and although the vs. SNK games might grab your eye, it's the return of Power Stone and its sequel that has us really excited. Hey, as recovering Sega fanpeople, what can you do?

We loved the first collection, and we've got high hopes for this one.

Choose from fan-favorite games like Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 and Project Justice to 3D action games like Power Stone and Power Stone 2 in this collection of eight classic fighting games!- Included Games

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Project Justice

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 21st May

We'll put this here, but don't bet your house on it definitely arriving on 21st May. You see, this was originally announced in the 2023 February Nintendo Direct for a release later that year getting delayed until Summer 2024, and then to October '24, and finally to April 2025. Talk about stealing time.

Still, if this is half as addictive as it looks, it'll be stealing an awful lot more when it launches. Eventually.

Step into this Slow-Life RPG where you can freely switch between 14 unique jobs, so called "Lives," and enjoy a carefree life in a fantasy world. Fish, cook, shape the island to your liking, or team up with friends to battle monsters across the vast world.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 30th May

With its subtitle announced during the double-whammy Nintendo Indie World and Partner Showcase last August, we've been looking forward to this new entry in the dungeon-dwelling fantasy farming RPG series, and this one is looking like a corker.