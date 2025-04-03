It's not an understatement to say that Grand Theft Auto 6 (or GTA 6, as we'll refer to it from now on) is going to be one of the biggest (if not the biggest) media launches of all time – yes, not just game launches, but also counting movies, music, books... everything.

While it's safe to say that the game will launch on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, you might be wondering if Switch 2 owners can also get in on the action when the game releases later in 2025. Well, while we can't provide a definitive answer at the moment, we can at least give you some reasons why it could, and a few reasons why it might not.

So, will GTA 6 launch on the Nintendo Switch 2?

To put it bluntly, we don't know yet. If you'd asked us before 2nd April 2025, we'd have probably said "absolutely not", but the big Switch 2 Direct has admittedly raised a few questions.

Primarily, the Switch 2 is a lot more capable than we thought possible. It'll be able to output at 4K when docked and is capable of gameplay up to 120fps. Now granted, raw computing power will still play a big role here, and we don't have the internal specifics at the time of writing.

Other third-party games confirmed for Switch 2 include Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Elden Ring, Street Fighter VI, Hitman: World of Assassination, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Star Wars Outlaws. These are pretty substantial games, and unless GTA 6 boasts technology that somehow dwarfs what we see here, we think it's entirely possible that it could run on the Switch 2.

On the flip side, Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter has previously stated that GTA 6 on the Switch 2 would be "very, very tricky to pull off". Factors include lighting models and ray-tracing, pointing to GTA 6 being a step or two beyond what the Switch 2 might be capable of.

When will GTA 6 launch?

There's still no launch date for GTA 6 at the time of writing, but it's scheduled to drop at some point in 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Are there any other GTA games available on Switch 2?

There are no native GTA games on Switch 2 just yet, but Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for the Switch will be playable via backwards compatibility. This package contains remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.