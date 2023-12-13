When asked whether GTA 6 will be able to run on the upcoming console, Richard Leadbetter kicked things off by stating that it would be "very, very tricky to pull off", before clarifying that "even on Switch 1, Rockstar has been very selective about the games that its ported to it".

Oliver Mackenzie then elaborated on Richard's sentiments, stating that GTA 6 has "a lighting model that may not have a good non-RT fallback, and Switch [2] isn't going to be powerful enough to run all of that raytracing". He goes on to say that the level of simulation in GTA 6 is "quite something else" and doesn't believe the Switch 2 will be able to handle the tech on display.

So it seems that although Switch 2 is thought to be a "proper generational leap" from Nintendo's current console, it may not be enough to run Rockstar's latest flagship title. Still, we'll need to wait for official word from Nintendo on what exactly the new console will be capable of.



What do you make of these comments from Digital Foundry? Are you disappointed? Indifferent? Let us know.

[source youtu.be]