Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on 26th May, 2026.

That's right, it's no longer scheduled for this year. Not entirely surprising, to be honest, but at least we have a date now. Obviously, what's not yet clear at this stage is whether the game is heading for the Nintendo Switch 2. Hopefully we'll get full confirmation of this pretty soon, though.

Here's the full statement from Rockstar Games:

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026.



We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.



With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.



We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.

Knowing the release date should also allow other publishers to get their own plans in line now, too. It's no secret that many seem to be actively avoiding a potential clash with GTA 6, given that it's likely to be one of, if not the, biggest media launches of all time.

We'll be sure to update you on any further information in the weeks and months ahead.