After a few matches in Star Wars: Hunters, you might have seen players select a mysterious Mandalorian from the character roster. This Hunter does not appear on the standard Hunter's Path, so how do you unlock the Mandalorian? Well, not the Mandalorian, but that Mandalorian.

We'll tell you how. In this guide, we will run through how to unlock the Hunter Mandalorian, Aran Tal, and answer some questions that you may have about this mysterious bounty hunter.

Want to know how? This is the way:

Star Wars: Hunters - How To Unlock The Mandalorian, Aran Tal

At the time of writing, the only way to unlock Aran Tal is by purchasing the Arena Pass.

Aran Tal is the first exclusive reward for Arena Pass holders during the Hunters Of The Outer Rim season and is unlocked immediately upon purchase.

To buy the Arena Pass, either select the 'Arena Pass' news story on the Star Wars: Hunters home page or navigate to the 'Shop' tab and select the relevant Arena Pass option.

Both the 'All Access Arena Pass' and the 'VIP Arena Pass' include the Mandalorian Hunter Aran Tal.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the Star Wars: Hunters Arena Pass?

The All Access Arena Pass costs £9.99 and the VIP Arena Pass costs £19.99 (or your regional equivalent).

Both passes unlock Mandalorian Aran Tal, offer cosmetic and crystal rewards, and allow access to bonus challenges.

The 'VIP' option unlocks the first 14 tiers as standard, giving you more rewards right from the start.

Can I play as the Mandalorian Aran Tal for free?

You must own the Arena Pass to play as Aran Tal in battles, unfortunately.

However, those without the Arena Pass can trial the Mandalorian in 'Training' mode against droids. To take the Hunter for a spin, simply select 'Training' from the 'Play' menu and choose Aran Tal.

Will Aran Tal always be paid?

That is unclear at the moment. There is a chance that Tal will become freely available with the start of the next Star Wars: Hunters season (presumably replaced by another new paid Hunter), though that is not guaranteed. We'll update this guide if Aran Tal becomes free-to-play, so watch this space.

Can I still use Aran Tal after my Arena Pass expires?

Yes. Those who unlock Aran Tal with the Arena Pass will have the Mandalorian permanently added to their Hunter roster.

Who is Aran Tal?

Aran Tal is the last standing member of the Mandalorian Tal clan. He wears his ancestral armour as a mark of pride and is a popular contender amongst the Vespaara crowds.

In the Arena, Tal wields Dual Blaster Pistols and has three abilities for manoeuvrability, a flame attack, and a crowd-clearing ground pound. His Ultimate Ability, Fury of Clan Tal, sends him into the air on his jetpack as he blasts out flames in front.

Here's his description from the official website: