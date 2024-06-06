After a few matches in Star Wars: Hunters, you will have a roster of prospective Hunters lining up to be tried out.

With 12 different characters available at launch (13 if you have the Arena Pass), you may well be wondering who is the best Star Wars: Hunters character? That's where this guide comes in.

Below, we have grouped every character by their Class, listed their abilities and provided a brief description of each. We have also added our personal preference for which ones we like to take into the Arena — though that's a matter of taste.

Let's see who's on offer...

Star Wars: Hunters Gallery - All Characters

Aran Tal* Class: Damage Bio: The last remaining member of Clan Tal, this Mandalorian wears his ancestral armour as a matter of pride. *Only available with paid Arena Pass. Charr Class: Tank Bio: A Trandoshan trapper, hunter and tracker, Charr puts his love for the hunt into practice against his Arena opponents. Diago Class: Damage Bio: While the Miralukans are naturally born without sight, Diago's sharpshooting abilities are second to none. Grozz Class: Tank Bio: A former Pro-Huttballer, Grozz's competitive spirit combines with his Wookie physical prowess in the Arena. Imara Vex Class: Damage Bio: A professional bounty hunter who uses the Arena to cross names off her list . J-3DI Class: Damage Bio: A droid built to replicate Jedi behaviour, J-3DI simulates Force abilities through a range of technical tricks. Rieve Class: Damage Bio: A Dark Side assassin, Rieve's skill with the Lightsaber is matched only by her quick wit. Sentinel Class: Tank Bio: A self-obsessed Imperial heavy gunner keen to recapture the glory days of the Empire. Skora Class: Support Bio: A Rodian chemistry wizz whose knowledge served her well in her former work for the Hutt cartel. Slingshot Class: Tank Bio: Unified under the 'Slingshot' persona, Ugnaught Dizzy modified his Droideka for prime efficiency in the Arena. Sprocket Class: Support Bio: This Mon Calamari technical genius has the brain power and equipment to outwit any Arena foe. Utooni Class: Damage Bio: Renowned for stealing from their fellow Hunters, these Jawa brothers can build powerful tools out of anything. Zaina Class: Support Bio: A former member of the Rebel Alliance who continues to fly the flag of freedom in the Arena.

Star Wars: Hunters Best Character - All Classes



Star Wars: Hunters characters are broken into three distinct classes: Damage, Tank and Support. Each has its strengths and weaknesses and a strong team will take advantage of all three.

Damage

Damage characters are all about attack. These are the Hunters that you will likely find on the front lines, with stats that lean towards dealing out big hits. Here is the official class description from the Star Wars: Hunters website:

"Inflicting a barrage of heavy attacks, Damage characters are their opponents' biggest threat."

Hunter Ultimate Passive Ability Description Aran Tal* Fury of Clan Tal N/A A close- to mid-range fighter with good manoeuvrability options Diago Piercing Rounds Escape Plan A sniper capable of dealing high damage at a distance Imara Vex Seeker Salvo Tracking Scan High fire rate and explosive Ultimate make Vex a popular mid-range option J-3DI Whirlwind

Spare Parts

A Lightsaber-wielding droid built for close-range combat with welcome healing abilities

Rieve

Crushing Wall

Vicious Leap

Capable of drawing enemies into the fray of battle and dealing close-range Lightsaber damage

Utooni

Scrap Cannon

Surprise

Can switch between two close-range weapons for a variety of attack options



*Only available with paid Arena Pass.

Our Recommendation: Imara Vex

It might be one of the more popular choices, but Imara Vex gets our vote as the best Damage Hunter. Her mid-range weaponry makes her a strong choice for taking out opponents on the move and her Seeker Salve Ultimate can be devastating if the enemy team is grouped in one spot.

Tank

Tank characters are generally big and slow, capable of taking and dealing a lot of damage. Those who have ever played a team shooter before will likely be familiar with the class, but here's the official summary from the Star Wars: Hunters site:

"Hard to overpower, Tank characters always assert their dominance in the Arena as they take on opponents and keep their team from harm."

Hunter

Ultimate

Passive Ability

Description

Charr

Ferocious Hunt

Dig In

A closer-range heavy-hitter with neat healing abilities

Grozz

Boulder Dash

N/A

A powerful melee fighter with high health and skills to stun enemies

Sentinel

Empire's Finest

N/A

Slow, but can dish out damage from a distance while shielded

Slingshot

Rocket Stomp!

Rollout

High health and quick movement to knock down enemies with ease



Our Recommendation: Charr / Sentinel

This one comes down to your playstyle. If you want to be in the throes of battle, then Charr's shotgun and enemy movement-restricting abilities make him one of the best Tank Hunters. However, if you want to support your team from further back, then try out Sentinel for fast and ferocious damage.

Support

Support characters are all about keeping the team alive and well for the duration of the match. Usually found a step back from the throes of battle, these healers are integral to a squad's success. Here's how the Star Wars: Hunters website defines the class:

"Usually healing and helping out their squad during the match, Support characters are critical in keeping the battle going longer."

Hunter

Ultimate

Passive Ability

Description

Skora

Unstable Cocktail

Self-Heal

The fastest feet on the battlefield with ace healing abilities for you and your team

Sprocket

Ultra Turret

Turbocharged

Capable of scoping out enemies with Drones and healing allies from afar

Zaina

Rallying Cry

Combat Medic

A helpful healer with decent combat potential thanks to her weapon-reloading Dodge Roll



Our Recommendation: Skora

Each has its perks, but it's difficult not to choose Skora as the best Support Hunter. Her smaller size and fast speed make her a tricky target for enemy fire and her Ultimate can be put to good use when the fighting is concentrated on one location.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I Unlock New Characters?

There are two main ways to unlock new Hunters. The first is by completing the Hunter's Path, which can be accessed in the top left corner of the home menu. Play matches to collect Hunter Tokens and unlock the next character. The Hunters unlock in tiers and can only be accessed in the following order: Imara Vex, Sentinel, Grozz, Zaina, Diago, Skora, J-3DI, Charr, Rieve, Sprocket, Utooni, Slingshot.

Alternatively, you can immediately unlock your chosen Hunter with Crystals. Each Hunter costs 1,000 Crystals to purchase, though that total drops if you are in the process of unlocking them on the Hunter's Path.

You can also unlock select Hunters, like Aran Tal, via the Arena Pass. These Hunters are not available to those without a Pass.

How do I Level-Up Hunters?

Hunters can be upgraded simply by playing with them. Your chosen Hunter earns Fame in each match they are used, which goes towards unlocking their next level. Levelling-up gives either a cosmetic reward or an ability upgrade. You can see a Hunter's upgrade track by choosing them in the Hunters menu and navigating left to 'Hunter Fame'.

You can also level up a chosen Hunter with 'Fame Grants'. These can be redeemed by completing select Quests and can be applied to any Hunter of your choosing.

Is The Mandalorian in Star Wars: Hunters?

Hmm. We assume you mean Din Djarin from the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. If that's the one, then no, The Mandalorian is not in Star Wars: Hunters.

However, there is a Mandalorian in the game, Aran Tal, if that's what you were after. This is the way.

Check out our other Star Wars: Hunters guides for more tips and tricks. May the Force be with you.