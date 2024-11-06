Mewtwo is one of those unforgettable Legendary Pokémon with power and style in equal measure. As you’d expect, Mewtwo is ridiculously overpowered in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Well, the EX form of Mewtwo is!

When Mewtwo EX is combined with other psychic types, you'll create a powerful deck that puts out insane damage, and pretty much every other deck can’t stand up against. You'll be ready to frustrate your opponents in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket and cause them to uninstall the app, because this deck is truly a mentally draining force to be reckoned with

We've got a guide right here to teach you how to put the Mewtwo EX deck together. This includes what cards you need, a potential budget alternative, and any strengths or weaknesses the deck has — if any!

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Best Mewtwo EX Deck

Mewtwo EX is currently one of the best decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket, and we put it in S Tier in our Tier List. So you'll probably want to know how to put it together.

For the absolute best Mewtwo EX Deck, these are the 20 cards that you’ll need to get. This deck heavily features Gardevoir, and as you'd expect, it uses Psychic energy:

2x Mewtwo EX

2x Ralts

2 x Kirlia

2x Gardevoir

2x Giovanni

2x Professor’s Research

2x Sabrina

2x Poké Ball

2x Potion

2x X Speed

The win condition with this deck is combining Gardevoir’s Psy Shadow ability with Mewtwo EX’s 150 power Psydrive attack. Psy Shadow allows you to place an extra Psychic Energy on the Pokémon in the active spot which is necessary for Psydrive as it costs 4 energy and discards two energy per use. That means with Gardevoir on the bench you can use this powerful attack every turn.

A good opening hand with this deck is Mewtwo EX with parts of the Gardevoir line to build toward getting off Psy Shadow. Mewtwo EX also has Psychic Sphere which needs 2 energy and deals 50 damage, so having it in the active spot while you build up Gardevoir is a great way to keep pressure on your opponent.

If you don't get Mewtwo EX in your opening hand or get it with a Poké Ball, this deck will struggle against the likes of Pikachu EX and Marowak EX, but as Mewtwo EX is a basic Pokémon, this isn’t a consistent problem.

Mewtwo EX Best and Worst Matchups

Mewtwo EX isn't weak to a specific deck, even against decks designed to take it out that include the likes of Muk and Arbok trying to hit its Darkness weakness, though it's about equally favoured against Pikachu EX.

However, Mewtwo EX is weak against the Sabrina Trainer card as your opponent will likely be trying to KO your Gardevoir line to stop you from overwhelming them. Keep an extra Ralts on the bench to take a hit if need be.

Mewtwo EX Budget Options

You can't really go without the Gardevoir line for a Psychic-type deck, but if you are lacking a second Mewtwo EX card, you can sub in the following cards:

Regular Mewtwo isn’t a bad alternative as its Power Blast attack, while it still requires 4 energy, hits for 120 which is good enough to get the job done.

If you only have one Mewtwo EX, Meowth isn’t a bad choice either as its Pay Day attack draws a card for you, helping you both find the Gardevoir line and your single copy of Mewtwo EX.

Players have experimented with other Psychic-type Pokémon like Hypno and Jynx, but in our testing we’ve found focusing on getting Mewtwo EX or regular Mewtwo out as fast as possible is the key to victory.

Let us know if you've had success with this deck in the comments, and be sure to check our Tier List for all other recommended decks.