Well, there you have it, Trainers. The February 2025 Pokémon Presents showcase is behind us, delivering 19 whole minutes of news and updates across The Pokémon Company's apps, cards, shows and video games.

It was a pretty busy one this year (at least, compared to previous events), so below, we have listed every announcement from the showcase, accompanied by individual trailers and our more in-depth coverage where available. Oh, and if you missed the presentation and want to watch the whole thing, you'll find it right at the top of this list.

So, let's recap what we saw, shall we?

Pokémon Presents February 2025 - The Full Presentation

Whether you missed the presentation or just want to watch it from the start again (no judgment here), you can find the full February 2025 Pokémon Presents stream below:

And here's the breakdown of every announcement in the order they arrived.

Pokémon Concierge

All-new episodes of the delightful stop-motion animated series, Pokémon Concierge, will be arriving on Netflix in September 2025. There's very little information on what will go down in the upcoming season, but expect Haru and her Psyduck companion to return, alongside some new Pokémon guests.

And if you still need to catch up on season one, the first four episodes are now available to stream for free on YouTube.