Pokémon Presents February 2025
Well, there you have it, Trainers. The February 2025 Pokémon Presents showcase is behind us, delivering 19 whole minutes of news and updates across The Pokémon Company's apps, cards, shows and video games.

It was a pretty busy one this year (at least, compared to previous events), so below, we have listed every announcement from the showcase, accompanied by individual trailers and our more in-depth coverage where available. Oh, and if you missed the presentation and want to watch the whole thing, you'll find it right at the top of this list.

YouTube Video
Watch on YouTube

So, let's recap what we saw, shall we?

Pokémon Presents February 2025 - The Full Presentation

Whether you missed the presentation or just want to watch it from the start again (no judgment here), you can find the full February 2025 Pokémon Presents stream below:

Pokémon Presents February 2025 - Every Announcement and Update

And here's the breakdown of every announcement in the order they arrived.

Pokémon Concierge

All-new episodes of the delightful stop-motion animated series, Pokémon Concierge, will be arriving on Netflix in September 2025. There's very little information on what will go down in the upcoming season, but expect Haru and her Psyduck companion to return, alongside some new Pokémon guests.

And if you still need to catch up on season one, the first four episodes are now available to stream for free on YouTube.

Pokémon GO Tour: Unova - Global

Pokémon GO Tour - Unova
Image: The Pokémon Company

A fresh Tour will be coming to Pokémon GO on 1st and 2nd March, set in Black and White's Unova region. You'll be able to get involved in this one for free from anywhere in the world, and a Black Kyurem and White Kyurem will be up for grabs.

This also coincides with a new promo code distribution. Enter code 'GOTOURUNOVA' to encounter one Pokémon of your choosing from a selection of starters.

Pokémon Masters EX

Pokémon Masters EX is celebrating its 5.5-year anniversary with a special event. This one will feature two new Master Sync Pairs: May (Champion) & Shiny Primal Kyogre and Brendon (Champion) & Shiny Primal Groudon.

You can encounter May from 28th February at 6:00 UTC until 9th April at 5:59 UTC and Brendon from 2nd March at 6:00 UTC through 9th April at 5:59 UTC.

Pokémon Cafe ReMix

Pokémon Café ReMix is landing a new menu item, Appletun Frutilicious Jelly Soda. From 28th February - 14th March, you'll be able to take part in a special apple-themed event and have Flapple or Appletun join your café staff.

Pokémon Sleep

We got our first look at Pokémon Sleep's upcoming 'Cresselia vs Darkrai' event, which will be heading to the mobile app in March 2025.

Pokémon Unite

A new trailer outlines the latest Pokémon Unite update, showcasing Suicune, the new 'First to 500' battle mode and the return of Remoat Stadium. The update arrived on Switch today (we saw the patch notes earlier on), so you can check it out right now.

The trailer also teases that Alolan Raichu and Alcremie will join the Unite roster later this year.

Pokémon TCG Pocket

The next Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket set arrives in the mobile app tomorrow (28th February). This one is called 'Triumphant Light' and sees Arceus take centre stage.

To celebrate its release, you can now head over to the app and pick up free booster packs containing at least one card of ◇4 rarity or higher.

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Pokémon TCG
Image: The Pokémon Company

A new line of Pokémon Trading Card Game cards will be coming our way at some point this year, introducing Mega Evolutions to the table-top battler. The trailer gave us a peek at Mega Lucario EX and Mega Gardevoir EX, though we imagine more are in the pipeline.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Image: The Pokémon Company

There is a boatload of events arriving in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to celebrate Pokémon Day.

First up, you can redeem a free in-game Rotom case by entering the password 'SB00KC0VER' in Pokémon Scarlet and 'VB00KC0VER' in Pokémon Violet. Then, prepare for a red-, green- and blue-coloured Pokémon Mass Outbreak event in the games from 28th February - 20th March.

TPC also announced three upcoming Tera Raid events, starring the gen 9's fully-evolved starters. The Mighty Meowscarada event runs from 28th February - 6th March, the Mighty Skeledirge event runs from 7th-13th March and the Mighty Quaquaval event will take place from 14th-20th March.

Pokémon Champions

Finally, a new game announcement! Pokémon Champions is a battle-focused title that is now in development for Switch and mobile. You'll be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon HOME and use them to battle other Trainers from around the world.

Pokémon Legends Z-A

To round things out, we got an extended look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A and a release window of "Late 2025". This new trailer showcased a handful of mechanics like real-time battles, rooftop exploration, Mega Evolutions and Wild Zones, and we finally learned that Chikorita, Tepig, Totodile will be cropping up as our starter Pokémon.

Right, that's your lot! You can let us know which of the above announcements you're the most excited for in the following poll and then take to the comments to share your thoughts on the showcase as a whole.

