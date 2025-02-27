Well folks, another Pokémon Presents has come and gone, and it pretty much delivered exactly what we were expecting.

The biggest draw was obviously Pokémon Legends: Z-A, where we got a good look at some gameplay along with confirmation that Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile will be the game's starter Pokémon. Not only that, but Mega Evolutions will feature, battle arenas appear to be larger than ever, and you'll be meeting one of two possible human allies: Urbain or Taunie.

Elsewhere, a new title called Pokémon Champions was announced and will be playable on the Nintendo Switch and Android devices. Developed by new subsidiary Pokémon Works, it appears to feature cross-device connectivity and will also work with Pokémon HOME.

Aside from that, we got the usual updates for the likes of Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In more interesting news, Pokémon TCG Pocket is getting a new booster pack called 'Triumphant Light', while Mega Evolution Pokémon will also be making their debut.

Finally, it was confirmed that more episodes of the delightful Pokémon Concierge will be broadcast in September 2025.

Not too bad, in our opinion, but we want to know what you think. Let us know how you'd rank the latest Pokémon Presents and what your favourite announcement was in the polls below:

How would you rate the Pokémon Presents showcase for February 2025? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal How would you rate the Pokémon Presents showcase for February 2025? (862 votes) 10 - Outstanding 2 % 9 - Excellent 4 % 8 - Great 8 % 7 - Good 15 % 6 - Not Bad 15 % 5 - Average 19 % 4 - Poor 16 % 3 - Bad 7 % 2 - Terrible 3 % 1 - Abysmal 9 %