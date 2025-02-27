Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Pokémon Legends: Z-A made a not-unexpected appearance during today's Pokémon Presents, and while it stopped short of getting a solid release date, it has been confirmed for a late 2025 release date — likely in time for the holidays.

In the new footage, we got a look at many of the Pokémon you'll be running into, a detailed look at Lumiose City, some new characters — and some familiar faces — and the city's Wild Areas, where you can catch Pokémon.

The catching mechanic from Legends: Arceus returns, and you can use your own Pokémon to weaken them before you catch. And, as expected, Mega Evolution returns.

There are also new battle mechanics — some attacks have different ranges and areas of effects, meaning you'll need to utilise the space in the arena during the fight.

While we still have a while to wait to get our hands on Z-A, it looks to be taking the Legends-style formula a step forward, and you can see some of the traversal abilities (and even some parkour) during the trailer.

Are you excited for Legends: Z-A? Let us know in the comments.