Pokémon Legends: Z-A made a not-unexpected appearance during today's Pokémon Presents, and while it stopped short of getting a solid release date, it has been confirmed for a late 2025 release date — likely in time for the holidays.
In the new footage, we got a look at many of the Pokémon you'll be running into, a detailed look at Lumiose City, some new characters — and some familiar faces — and the city's Wild Areas, where you can catch Pokémon.
The catching mechanic from Legends: Arceus returns, and you can use your own Pokémon to weaken them before you catch. And, as expected, Mega Evolution returns.
There are also new battle mechanics — some attacks have different ranges and areas of effects, meaning you'll need to utilise the space in the arena during the fight.
While we still have a while to wait to get our hands on Z-A, it looks to be taking the Legends-style formula a step forward, and you can see some of the traversal abilities (and even some parkour) during the trailer.
Looks actually alright imo (for a Pokemon game at least) graphically and also seems to run fine.
Wonder what the gameplay loop/exploration will look like when the entire game takes place inside a city
Also two Gen 2 starters is an interesting decision. Wonder why they didn't go with a Gen 4/7/8 starter instead
Certainly interesting to not choose Piplup or Snivy for the theme of Kalos.
This game doesn't look exactly finished but what were you expecting with Legends Arceus AND Scarlet/Violet both being released a couple years ago, and this was likely a project worked on alongside Gen 10 so it wasn't TPC's focus. Hopefully it'll be a $50 game but since it's Pokemon it's sure to be $60.
The only good thing about the Pokemon Presents is that this pretty much confirms Gen 10 will not be this year so maybe it won't be completely unfinished this time.
I feel like the battling is a step back from Legends Arceus. At the very least I don’t like how zoomed out the camera is.
Why did they removed cyndaquil?
The framerate looked really rough and the battle system seemed really clunky.
This wasn't a flattering 1st look in my opinion.
Looks fun, but there's a need to know more.
The premise of "you arrive at a city to have adventures" isn't the same as "God sends you back in time to solve space-time distortions in an ancient region".
What's the catch here? Find out in the coming months of a marketing campaign of spoilers like new mega evolutions, new formes for Xerneas and Yveltal, and new Kalos regional formes for Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile I suppose.
Glad we've finally actually seen Legends Z-A and even got a release date if a generic one, personally love what they've shown of it so I'm really looking forward to it whenever it comes out at the end of this year!
AndreyBoarao wrote:
It had to step down due to allegations against it.
Late 2025 means we won't be seeing Gen 10 for a while.
Good.
After the swing-and-a-miss of Scarlet/Violet, Gen 10 should have as much development time as humanly possible.
@AndreyBoarao Cyndaquil was in Legends Arceus
If the whole game is based in one big city then my hype has dropped off a cliff.
I predict, like the last time, this Legends game will have elements of the battle system that will be way, way better than the base games, but that the base games will continue to not implement them and suck ass.
Not having the same combat system as PLA and not being set in the past are at least addressing two of the things I don't like about that game, but going to need to see more to convince me to get this one.
Plus it's nice to see Chikorita finally get some love. One of my favorite Pokemon ever but it's always been pretty aggressively useless, hopefully whatever it gets in this one helps.
@AndreyBoarao The best assumption is Cyndaquil's not in this because it was used as an Arceus starter. Bit random they've used two starters from the same generation this time though, it's not shaking things up the way we thought they could.
Did anyone notice Eternal Floette? Guess they ended up running a hotel. 😂😂
This looks really promising. It's going to be the november title ofcourse, like any Pokémon release. And basically it's the first Pokémon game to actually focus on city Pokémon / battles. Which is quite refreshing. It feels like Detective Pikachu with Pokémon battles. (and hopefully a good story too).
...they could have replaced Totodile with Popplio or something to make it match Arceus more, right? I wonder why they chose these starters
ITS ACTUALLY A FULL-BLOWN SEQUEL TO XY I CANNOT BELIEVE MY EYES 😭
Absolutely not what I was expecting Z-A to be like whatsoever but in the best way possible. The gameplay seems to be a natural progression of PLA's half real-time/half turn-based mechanics into a fully Xenoblade-esque R-T system, Lumiose seems like it'll be a blast to get lost in and AZ IS BACK AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH
Suffice to say I am extremely excited for this and cannot wait for it to come out in most likely November 💚
I'm glad ma boi Tepig is in it but I was really hoping for a Black and White announcement....
It looks okayish but I need to see more before I'm sold. The Mega Evolutions already are a point against it for me, that just doesn't belong in Pokémon imho.
I'll hold off on judging it for now though. They can still win me over.
@PikminMarioKirby You make the games sound much worse than they actually are.
@UltimateOtaku91 With the first teaser they already said that the game would be entirely inside the Lumios city. And honestly, I like it. It gives it something new for Pokémon.
I liked what I saw, but I need to see more because it didn't exactly grip me the same way that Arceus did.
Hoping two Gen 2 starters means we're getting Johto remakes...
I was initially concerned when I heard the game takes place exclusively in one city of X/Y, but it appears they're making sure the city is truly as open as we originally imagined it being back in 2013. The Wild Areas is an interesting approach, and it's also interesting how the battles are being handled this time around. Having two Johto starters is...a bizarre choice. Have nothing against them, but I would've thought they'd include a starter from a different gen to match how Legends Arceus did it.
My primary concern really is the visuals and potentially framerate. Both Legends Arceus and Scarlet/Violet suffered major framerate issues, to a point where they can be unplayable at times. My expectations are hoping the framerate is at least dropping at more tolerable/smaller amounts, but what I actually hope for is a consistent 30 FPS bare minimum. Also, for the love of Arceus, make sure this game is nowhere as buggy as Scarlet/Violet was. Regardless, looking forward to playing this when it comes out!
Arceus' style was refreshing and the ability to go through a whole region meant lots of variety. Exploring caves, traversing rivers, clambering up mountains... that exploration was part of what made Arceus so frigging awesome.
This... doesn't look like any of that. Kinda worried.
Looks great! Love seeing a proper rendition of Kalos, and I can't wait to enjoy Pokemon Paris! Also excited to try the new real-time combat system they have. It's an interesting take to have your trainer control your Pokemon's movement, and I've thought for a while how old attacks could be given new effects in a real-time battle.
Also really fun seeing AZ play an important role! His dear Floette is with him, so this must take place after the events of XY!
I was late watching Pokemon Direct so I speed up the video by 2 times to catch up.
The handphone stuffs just zero interest for me, glad I already speed up + double tap to skip the handphone stuffs.
The Legend Z-A looked decent to me, not sure it will be more interesting than Legends Archeus considering the place of Z-A only inside the Lumiose city, not the outside of the whole world of Pokemon X/Y.
So... are we gonna have... Mega Meganium?
What was the final bit even teasing lol
@Oppyz666 Yes we are! Isn't that great?! Meganium finally has her time to shine! Think I'll have to pick Chikorita to find out what her Mega form looks like, perhaps a giant ring of flowers emanating around her neck.
@Fizza Wait a second, since it's a proper sequel, the naming scheme is coming full circle: X-Y-Z-A??
@Dringo I'm with you on that, the game looks good and interesting, but I still can't picture the wild areas being as expansive as all the island locations we had in Arceus, they look very small.
I'm sure it's just a feeling, I can't see them dialing it back so much from what was done before, but it does leave us worried for now
@Dringo Arceus was also kind of empty, with only one town. I feel like the "wild areas" would be similar to the regions in Arceus. But the city itself will be entirely around them. It's based on Paris, so the city is going to be huge.
>Tue 15th Oct 2024 "I will laugh 'til my lungs pop and eat a shoestring if GameFreak makes the Gen 2 starters available in Gen 10 except the Cyndaquil line."
>The Gen 2 starters are in trailer except Cyndaquil.
Jesus Christ, looks like I'm going to eat a shoestring today. See you all.
Still hoping for a quick 'n' easy HD port of X/Y to release ahead of Z-A later this year. There's a whole generation of young fans who would have never played them (not to mention many of the Switch devotees who slept on the 3DS/Wii U).
Plzplzplzplzplzplz...
This is a game made for OG Switch. I honestly don't know if it candle handle what they are trying to do with the new battle system.
I honestly thought it would be mid year. Late 2025 was a surprise to me. Hopefully that extra time will help but I doubt it.
I’m surprised everyone loves it…
Personally, don’t know what I was expecting… but I wanted a game that felt, fresh.
ZA seems… stale.
Meh, fairly unimpressed with what I saw. This is like the bare minimum they could've shown. Two Johto starters is certainly a choice, and I don't really like any of the three that much (maybe some good variants will change that). I guess I'll choose Totodile. No new Pokemon or Megas shown whatsoever. Only remotely interesting announcement is the real time battling system, that is something Pokemon needs to experiment with. And WTF did they do to AZ?
Pretty much showed the bare minimum they could've and the game feels like it might be bare minimum effort. We had a gap year for this? There should still be some cool stuff in the usual June/August trailer but right now there's not much hype about this reveal.
I don't find modern urban environments particularly interesting to explore, especially with this kind of art style, unless you can interact/free-roam inside the buildings more than them just being resource shops and base locations. I need to be able to run through the library, the supermarket, the bank, the museum, catching Pokémon as I go. I'm not expecting this game to enable that, so I'm less hyped than for the setting we got for Arceus.
And the whole parkour thing? One minute TPC is hoping to teach kids to brush their teeth, the next they're inspiring rooftop running and jumping. While I get the idea adds an element of fun and excitement, but I think I prefer Pokémon when it takes the more wholesome approach.
Personally, I'm happy to see the game based in an open city rather than the entire Kalos region. A more dense and feature rich area such as a city should hopefully make scenery and areas seem less dull because I found the areas in Arceus (and SV) were a little bit barren and felt like a slog to traverse.
Anyway, a few other points-
Looks cool! Super excited to have Totodile as a starter
Bad graphics, poor performance, sound effects that are 30 years old and no voice acting.
That's what you would expect from this small indie studio.
Man, I feel like the minority here, I’m really excited for this! X was my first Pokémon game, so I have a soft spot for Kalos already, and I thought the game looked great! Maybe a little rough around the edges, but I couldn’t see anything too bad with it. Battle system looks amazing, I’m very excited for this.
Hmmm, I'm not sure how I feel about this yet. If I'm being honest, I didn't really enjoy Legends Arceus as much as any of the other Switch era Pokemon but I hope this one will vibe better with me.
The game looks very good graphically, I'm a little concerned that it looks less open that Legends Arceus, but I'm still excited.
Graphically and performance-wise, I'm expecting about as much as I did from Legends: Arceus, which I'm fine with.
Gameplay-wise, I'm very intrigued about the new battle system. It should be a lot more engaging than the traditional turn-based method.
I'd better get my Fennekin though!
Darn it, how am I ever supposed to give Chikorita a chance if they keep putting it up against my favorite 0 IQ reptile? Other than that, the game looks a little flatter and less open than I was expecting, but I didn't notice any major visual flaws or performance issues, and the new battle system seems pretty cool.
To get the low-hanging fruit out of the way, the game is extremely ugly, and I'm not hopeful about the performance considering how much Scarlet/Violet ***** the bed in any area that was even remotely populated. But Legends Arceus was ugly and performed poorly too, and I still liked it, so that's not a deal breaker.
Any spin on the old battle system is welcome. I remember in Arceus it was all about manipulating the turn order with strong and speedy strikes, which was cool, but in practice most fights boiled down to which pokemon could steamroll the other first.
Being able to maneuver in battle and replacing the turn order with an ATB system looks really promising. Potentially we'd have to start using our brains again lol, but we'll see.
I'm calling it here and now though: despite the game being set in a city, there will be sub 20 interiors we can enter in the entire game.
Love having our attacks mapped to the ABXY buttons now.
I can't even. That looks ATROCIOUS. Seriously, Pokemon fans or Sonic fans, let's take a poll on which has the lowest standards.
I have a few series I abandoned, and none of them are anywhere near this level of trash.
I seriously am lost for words.
Eat it up, I guess.
@LadyCharlie Exactly my thoughts, let Pokémon actually let their mainlines cook. I haven’t bought a Pokemon mainline in years because of how rough they look.
@AndreyBoarao (Beat me to it!) Yeah, it all has to wait until the investigation into Typhlosion concludes.
@LikelySatan Username checks out with that opinion, big L
Man this looks rough as hell. Looks like a bunch of individual assets acting independently of one another as usual, instead of creating a coherent universe where everything interacts together.
Look, I'm not a Pokémon fan, but why on earth is everyone saying this game already looks super ugly? Compared to previous cities this looks far better, much better texture work.
Also for anyone confused on other skepticism, go back and look at footage of Scarlet/Violet and tell me that runs good.
Can't really tell this game apart from arceus or the one with the pokemon that turns into a bike, game freak should aim for a different art style, specially with this spin offs. Time for a shake off!
So there's the November game. No game for February, but I'm sure we'll have multiple in 2's launch lome up to make up the difference
@Zaruboggan That confused me as well. I’m gonna be that guy and say I have a sneaking suspicion that it’s a Gen 10 tease.
@IronDaughter Technically, Z-A is still Gen 9, so no need to stew your laces.
Looks like a must have. Looking forward to it.
A decade late, but the closest thing to a third version of the Gen VI duology is finally here I suppose.
Jesus, it looks like another copy and paste of previous games.
Can Game Freak try to improve it? At least a little bit?
