Ahead of Pokémon Day later this month, The Pokémon Company has announced it will be releasing "all four episodes" of its Netflix series 'Pokémon Concierge' on YouTube.

Trainers will be able to tune in and watch these episodes for a limited-time. These episodes will be released sequentially from 21st February 2025 until 9th March 2025. After this, you'll need to have access to a Netflix subscription to watch them again.

"To celebrate Pokémon Day, the Netflix series "Pokémon Concierge" will be streamed on the official Pokémon YouTube channel! All four episodes will be released sequentially from Friday, February 21st. Don't miss it, as it will be available until Sunday, March 9th!"

It seems this series isn't over just yet, either. Last February, as you might recall, Netflix and The Pokémon Company confirmed "new episodes" of Pokémon Concierge were already in production. The first four episodes of this series set up Haru's new life as a concierge at the Pokémon Resort. It introduced her to characters like Alisa and Tyler as well as her Pokémon pal Psyduck.

This is one of the many smaller announcements in the leadup to Pokémon Day this year. There have been some other announcements like trading card giveaways, with the big day taking place next week on 27th February 2025.