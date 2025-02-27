As a part of today's Pokémon Presents showcase, The Pokémon Company has revealed a first look at Pokémon Champions, an upcoming battle-focused title for Switch and mobile.
There's still a lot that we don't know about this one for the time being, but the reveal trailer puts Pokémon battling front and centre. It looks like you'll be able to connect with other players from around the world and take part in these one-on-ones with your chosen team.
All the trailer footage was accompanied by the usual 'not representative of gameplay footage' disclaimer, but we got a peek at select 'mon in Terastallized form, so expect that and other 'new' mechanics to make a return, we'd imagine.
There's no release date on this one for the time being, but TPC confirmed that it is "now in development" from The Pokémon Works — with Game Freak on planning duties.
What do you make of Pokémon Champions so far? Let us know in the comments.
Comments
As much as I like the idea of a new Pokémon Stadium, I'm sadly past my Pokémon prime. My best Pokémon are locked in Gen V. Will still give it a go if it offers offline battles, though.
Pokemon is really turning into a mobile game franchise huh
This is gonna result in the shutdown of Pokémon Showdown, isn't it? 🙁
So it’s a battle simulator a la Pokémon Showdown where all Pokémon and gimmicks are available. Probably how they’ll run championship events in the future.
If they could release their mainline titles on phones they would, my guess is Nintendo is in the way.
POKEMON STADIUM LIVES
I've always been curious as to whether Game Freak would make an official battle simulator in the modern age given how popular Showdown is and its great to see them finally doing it a la older games like Stadium, Battle Revolution, etc.. It being for mobile as well does worry me a bit but if GF are handling the planning of it then I'm pretty confident it'll be a fairly interesting experience!
A million times more interested in this than I am ZA. I've been wanting a new Stadium that links to Home for a long, long time.
So, they've commented that this is going to use the traditional battle format. And it notably teases a battle with both Mega Evolution AND Terastallization. That's a new one for sure. Hopefully they'll bring back a lot of discontinued moves.
Please don't have dumb monetization.
Those into classic Pokémon battles (including one of my friends, looking forward to hearing what he thinks about it) have been wanting an official game like this for so long - while I'm not as interested in it personally I'll definitely at least give it a try and regardless, I'm so happy for them!
I'm hoping that the Switch release will be a full fat physical release with all of the trimmings, with the mobile version being a stripped down glorified companion app (GO support will obviously help tremendously).
I doubt it though.
I've said for some time it'd be smart of them to make a sort of a competive side game that'd entirely focus on that aspect of the series, guess they finally went there.
I can't help but feel this is designed to add value to Pokémon Home subscriptions.
For a game as a service it's predicated on having Pokémon stored in Home, and the default 30 space in the free box wouldn't be adequate.
Easy skip for me I think, I want more than just battles, but adventures and campaigns.
If it's only double battles then I'm not interested.
This seems pretty cool, but I was kind of hoping it would be an actual game rather than something on phones. Hopefully it’s tied to the home subscription without monetisation in other areas but idk. I do feel bad for the Pokemon showdown guys though, especially considering their time is probably numbered to this getting a release before they get shutdown by TPC
Legends, which is a parallel version of the main Pokémon series with stronger role-playing elements, and Champions, which specializes in even more competitive games.
If these work well, they will satisfy the demand that each player has for Pokémon.
I know this project will be tough, but as a fan, I hope it will be a success.
@Justifier Honestly, if it’s only double battles then I’m even more interested. Single battles are a snoozefest, especially if they’re 6v6.
When they showed the Gameboys during the teaser, I briefly let myself get my hopes up for Pokemon games on NSO. That was foolish of me lol.
It's a good idea that you can take Pokemon from Go.
So basically Pokemon Stadium 3?
Looks like another free-2-play games again like Pokemon Unite.
Didn't look interesting for me.
@LastFootnote Yeah I think I'm in the minority here. Each to their own, I guess.
It'll be nice to have a game where you can actually use all modern pokemon and mechanics, assuming that's what this is. Beyond that, I'm just curious what its business model looks like. Mobile gamers aren't big on $60 investments and console gamers will riot if they make a traditional competitive game pay to win, so they've got a bit of a tightrope to walk there.
From impressions, this seems to be exactly what i've wanted for a while. 100% battle with all gimmicks.
I do hope this isn't going to be free to play, since that would keep it from being released in the Netherlands..
The mobile compartment does not sit right with me. That heavily implies certain practices that are often tied with mobile games and uh, yeah no thanks.
Even ignoring that though, the trailer did little to actually sell me. They're catering too much to game boy nostalgia pandering in Pokémon trailers these days too, but then refuse to actually give us the Pokémon game boy/color/advance games.
A very whatever announcement, as it stands right now. Maybe that will change, but I highly doubt it.
Holy crap is this just an official Pokemon take on Showdown???
@HammerKirby I mean it looks that way. I trust The Pokémon Company to screw it up though.
@Hoshiko I mean, Pocket Monsters. I know the real issue here is IAP and F2P junk, but mobile did sort of replace the Game Boy.
Great to see the Pokémon Company embrace Pokémon Showdown and make their own take.
Seems a bit weird when the games are 3D and animated these days. Maybe a way to only have limited pokemon in each game but still allow cross-gen battles?
I have to say I expect it to look better soon. It looked very rough (mobile game issue?). The Stadium title's looked really great for the era.
My one hope for this game is that this is an official Pokémon Showdown simulator kinda thing where you can just create a team, tweak every stat, every IV, every move, exactly how you like it, and then battle online.
Knowing Pokémon's track record, this isn't likely, it's probably just a new Pokémon Battle Revolution kinda thing.
I wonder if Twitch Plays Pokémon will finally stop using Battle Revolution and start using this instead. I guess it depends on or whether or not it's even possible to set it up to have Twitch Chat vote in commands, and whether two players can play on one system.
Either way, this is something I've been hoping for ever since the mainline entries stopped including the full roster of Pokémon, because it will hopefully offer a way to build your dream team without any restrictions and pit it against other players'.
Not sure if this will include Dyna/Giganta and Z moves, but it's probably a safe bet it will, for better or worse.
