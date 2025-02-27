Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

As a part of today's Pokémon Presents showcase, The Pokémon Company has revealed a first look at Pokémon Champions, an upcoming battle-focused title for Switch and mobile.

There's still a lot that we don't know about this one for the time being, but the reveal trailer puts Pokémon battling front and centre. It looks like you'll be able to connect with other players from around the world and take part in these one-on-ones with your chosen team.

All the trailer footage was accompanied by the usual 'not representative of gameplay footage' disclaimer, but we got a peek at select 'mon in Terastallized form, so expect that and other 'new' mechanics to make a return, we'd imagine.

There's no release date on this one for the time being, but TPC confirmed that it is "now in development" from The Pokémon Works — with Game Freak on planning duties.

