We expected some news on the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket front in today's Pokémon Presents showcase, and we were not left disappointed.
The Pokémon Company has revealed Triumphant Light, the latest set that will be coming to the mobile card-collecting app. What's more, you'll be able to start ripping packs tomorrow (28th February).
From the very brief teaser that we got in the showcase, it looks like Arceus will be taking centre stage in this one with a swanky new ex card that we'll all be chasing, no doubt. The trailer also gave us a quick peek at new Tyranitar, Abomasnow, Rotom, Raichu and Crobat cards.
Rounding out the reveal with even more TCG Pocket news, The Pokémon Company announced that you can now pick up Special Booster Packs in the app, guaranteed to contain a card of at least ◇4 rarity or higher. This offer will be sticking around until 30th April at 05:59 UTC.
The trailer also promised that "Special Missions" will start to crop up in the app from tomorrow, so keep an eye out for them.
What do you make of this new expansion? Will you be ripping into it tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 12
Expected a new set, but not it coming out tomorrow (although it makes sense considering that it's a smaller one à la Mew) - anyway, looking forward to it!
It's actually 3 special booster packs today, 1 for each of the Genetic Apex variants.
Glad they're keeping this going until 30th Feb
I really wasn't expecting a new set this early, very excited for it.
Wait from 28th Feb to 30th Feb? Oh only one real day and two imaginary days to get this?
Anyways, the Special Booster packs with 4 or higher looks like its for Genetic Apex group of booster packs only
@Bunkerneath : Looks like this site may have ditched the Gregorian calendar in favour of the Gargantuan.
@JimNorman As others have already jokingly pointed out, there's a mistake for you to fix when you can, "30th Feb".
@JohnnyMind whoops! Looks like Jim was hit with Confuse Ray! I've fixed the typo now. Thanks for the heads up 👍
@JimNorman Ha ha, you're welcome!
I'm actually quite bummed to see that ranked matches are coming. As someone who prefers just collecting the cards without constantly retooling my decks and chasing the latest meta, I quite enjoyed the fact that the battles were low key and forgiving. Whenever a vs. battle event has popped up it's always basically been, "Did you participate? Then here, have a cookie!" I fear once ranked matches show up it's going to turn into, "Are you on the top 20% of the leaderboards? Then here, have this exclusive, once in a lifetime promo card." The second this thing goes pay-to-win, or even pay-to-get-all-the-cards (which technically it already is, since there's a monthly promo locked behind the subscription, but you know what I mean) then I'm out.
Still, for now, super excited for the new set tomorrow!
Are they speeding up the pace on these new packs? I still need to get that 3* Dialga before I can move on to another one.
And I still need roughly 40 cards from the new set lol. I did finish Mythical Island. Still need a few from the OG Genetic Apex too. But hey, I'm not complaining about more options!
