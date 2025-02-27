Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

We expected some news on the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket front in today's Pokémon Presents showcase, and we were not left disappointed.

The Pokémon Company has revealed Triumphant Light, the latest set that will be coming to the mobile card-collecting app. What's more, you'll be able to start ripping packs tomorrow (28th February).

From the very brief teaser that we got in the showcase, it looks like Arceus will be taking centre stage in this one with a swanky new ex card that we'll all be chasing, no doubt. The trailer also gave us a quick peek at new Tyranitar, Abomasnow, Rotom, Raichu and Crobat cards.

Rounding out the reveal with even more TCG Pocket news, The Pokémon Company announced that you can now pick up Special Booster Packs in the app, guaranteed to contain a card of at least ◇4 rarity or higher. This offer will be sticking around until 30th April at 05:59 UTC.

The trailer also promised that "Special Missions" will start to crop up in the app from tomorrow, so keep an eye out for them.

What do you make of this new expansion? Will you be ripping into it tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.