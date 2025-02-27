Before the Presents showcase can get underway, TPC is kicking off the Pokémon Day celebrations early with a fresh 'Assault Break' update for Pokémon Unite.

The team battler has today been updated to ver. 1.18.1.2, with the latest patch adding the legendary Gen II Water Type, Suicune, into the mix. There's also a fresh batch of Holowear items for you to kit out your 'mon, the new 'First to 500' battle mode arrives, and the Remoat Stadium makes its return to ranked matches.

Naturally, there has been a bunch of balance updates in this one too, so be sure to check out the following patch notes to see any changes that might have come to your chosen fighter:

Pokémon Unite 'Assault Break' Update Ver. 1.18.1.2 (27th Feb 2025)

Update Details

Holowear Collection Bonus now available! Collect designated Holowear to obtain special Holowear effect sprays!

Suicune is headed to Aeos Island!

A new type of battle, First to 500, is available! Dive in and participate to obtain fabulous rewards!

Remoat Stadium returns to ranked matches! Give it your all, and aim for Master rank!

From 2025-02-27 at 04:00 UTC to 2025-03-02 at 23:59 UTC, trial Unite licenses for all Pokémon will be available to commemorate Pokémon Day! (Ranked matches excluded.)

Achievement missions for new Pokémon have been added!

Shop Updates

Event Updates

If the app has not been updated on your device, please restart the app to apply this update.

While the game is updating, you may not be able to connect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.

Balance Updates

To adjust the balance of Unite Battles, changes have been made to Pokémon stats and moves.

Adjustments to Certain Speedster Pokémon

This balance update includes experimental adjustments for select Speedster Pokémon to better define their unique characteristics.

Four Speedsters have been given a new ability that allows them to ignore a portion of the opponent's Defense and Special Defense, dealing increased damage to opponents with lower defenses. As a result, these Pokémon will be more effective at KO’ing Attackers while still struggling against Defenders, reinforcing the role of Speedsters.

Additionally, due to their low durability affecting win rates, these four Pokémon have received increased defence status.Changes have also been made to stat growth scaling. Some stats that previously increased between Lv.11 to Lv.15 have been redistributed to earlier levels, improving their early to mid-game performance.

Talonflame

Stats

Defense Penetration: Added 0-60 (Lv.1-15)

HP: 3024-6300 → 3024-6400 (Lv.1-15)

Defense: 58-290 → 58-320 (Lv.1-15)

Special Defense: 40-200 → 40-215 (Lv.1-15)

Stat Growth Scaling: Adjusted for better early-game performance

Flame Charge

Movement Speed increase duration: 1.5s → 2.5s

In addition to the Speedster adjustments, Flame Charge’s duration has been extended to enhance Talonflame’s mobility-focused playstyle.

Absol

Stats

Defense Penetration: Added 0-60 (Lv.1-15)

HP: 3000-6000 → 3000-6200 (Lv.1-15)

Defense: 52-259 → 52-300 (Lv.1-15)

Special Defense: 36-180 → 36-200 (Lv.1-15)

Stat Growth Scaling: Adjusted for better early-game performance

Night Slash

Critical hit rate increase: 0.67% → 0.8% (per 1% HP lost, Maximum value unchanged)

In addition to the Speedster adjustments, Night Slash’s critical hit rate scaling has been increased, allowing Absol to deal more burst damage as opponents lose HP.

Meowscarada

Stats

Defense Penetration: Added 0-60 (Lv.1-15)

HP: 3100-6300 → 3100-6490 (Lv.1-15)

Defense: 50-290 → 50-340 (Lv.1-15)

Special Defense: 40-200 → 40-230 (Lv.1-15)

Stat Growth Scaling: Adjusted for better early-game performance

Flower Trick

Damage based on the target’s missing HP: 15% → 18%

In addition to the Speedster adjustments, Flower Trickr’s damage scaling against low-HP opponents has been increased, improving Meowscarada’s ability to secure KOs.

Gengar

Basic Attacks

Now scales with Special Attack

Stats

Special Defense Penetration: Added 0-60 (Lv.1-15)

Attack: 167-364 → 20-115 (Lv.1-15)

Defense: 52-290 → 52-320 (Lv.1-15)

Stat Growth Scaling: Adjusted for better early-game performance

In addition to the Speedster adjustments, Gengar’s Basic Attacks now scale with Special Attack, improving its ability to farm wild Pokémon efficiently.

Balance Adjustments

Snorlax

Stats

HP: 3300-9899 → 3300-10400 (Lv.1-15)

Block

Shield: 16% increase

Cooldown: 9s → 8s

Unite Move: Power Nap

HP recovery: 18% increase

Snorlax’s HP and Unite Move healing, and Block’s shield have increased, making it easier to maintain frontline presence.

Espeon

Future Sight

Damage: 10% increase

Cooldown: 8s → 7s

Future Sight had low usage, so its damage and cooldown have been adjusted to make it a more viable option.

Blissey

Helping Hand

Cooldown: 8s → 9s

Unite Move: Bliss Assistance

Damage: 20% decrease

Energy cost: 11% increase

Bliss Assistance’s increased usage significantly boosted Blissey’s win rate. To balance its impact, the move’s power has been reduced.

Tinkaton

Thief

Damage: 13%–33% decrease

Movement speed boost when targeting hindered opponents: 60% → 50%

Thief provided both high damage and durability, making it too strong. The boosted attack damage following Thief has been adjusted, and its movement speed bonus against hindered opponents has been reduced to limit its chase potential.

Urshifu

Wicked Blow

Damage: 8% decrease

Wicked Blow was dealing excessive damage, especially in last hitting wild Pokémon, so its damage has been reduced.

Tsareena

Triple Axel

Damage: 12% decrease

Tsareena still excelled in damage, mobility, and durability. To reduce its excessive power, Triple Axel’s damage has been nerfed.

Miraidon

Electro Drift

Damage: 5% decrease

Due to its consistently high pick rate in competitive tournaments, Electro Drift has been nerfed.

Effect Changes

Darkrai

Unite Move: Worst Nightmare

Reverted to previous visual effect

Following the recent visual effect change, multiple issues arose. To stabilize battles, the effect has been reverted to its previous version.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where CPUs could not properly use certain Pokémon's moves.

If the update has got you in the mood for even more Poké content ahead of today's Presents showcase, TPC has revealed a gorgeous new Dragonite short from the anime studio behind Your Name. You can check that out in our coverage below.