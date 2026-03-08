The last of the four big Pokémon Centers in Pokémon Pokopia certainly the hardest to build. Requiring rare materials, the Sparkling Skylands hub is still worth reconstructing to give your town a much-needed Trading post, and is it really a town without a Pokémon Center?

Our guide to rebuilding the Sparkling Skyland Pokémon Center will tell you what materials you need to gather and which Pokémon you need for the job. So let's get to it!

Sparkling Skylands Pokémon Center Guide

Once again, make sure you have 1,000 Life Coins to hand, and get Sparkling Skylands to Environment Level 3. This is actually something you need to do to progress the story anyway, so go check out our Rebuild the Huge Building guide if you're just starting out in this floating paradise.

Like Rocky Ridges, we recommend waiting until you've cleared the story here — not because the requirements are tough, but many of the materials you'll need are also needed to build that big skyscraper, and you need a lot of Pokémon to reconstruct that, too.

And, if you want to beat the game and see the credits, you do need to rebuild the Center, so make sure you've got this, Withered Wasteland, Bleak Beach, and Rocky Ridges all wrapped up, too.

All Material Locations for Sparkling Skylands Pokémon Center

If you're following the Sparkling Skylands story through, then all four of these materials will be very familiar to you. You need all of them to finish the important request here, so here's what they are and where to get them:

25x Pokémetal

25x Concrete

25x Glass

25x Copper Ingot

See, we told you!

Pokémetal will likely be the hardest of the four to get a lot of, though if you're very thorough and have done a lot of exploring and Dream Island visits, then you may already have enough. Don't forget, you can get some Pokémetal Fragments from the cave on the northeast building, but there are plenty of other ways you can acquire this rare metal, so have a look at our robust Pokémetal guide.

For Concrete, you need to process Limestone in the Concrete Mixer using a Pokémon that has the Crush Specialty. This will likely be Conkeldurr, as they're required for the story anyway. Limestone is available on the southeast island, where you first met Tinkmaster.

As for Glass, break some windows! Well, actually, we'd recommend using some Volcanic Ash from Rocky Ridges and throwing it in a Furnace. Grab a Pokémon that knows Burn (Vulpix is easy to get here), and fire away.

Lastly, it's the same process for Copper Ingots. Go get some Copper Ore from Rocky Ridges, and then make some Ingots with the furnace.

All Required Pokémon for Sparkling Skylands Pokémon Center

It's always the Bulldoze Pokémon, isn't it? Well this time, you might not even have one that knows Gather. Though the Habitat Dex is your friend — make sure you're always building habitats!

Anyway, Tinkmaster can head things up here, otherwise, this is who you'll need to make your last Pokémon Center:

1x Pokémon with the Build Specialty (Tinkmaster)

1x Pokémon with the Bulldoze Specialty (Trapinch, Pupitar)

1x Pokémon with the Gather Specialty (Dreepy, Duskull, Girafarig)

5x other random Pokémon

Don't forget about our Pokédex and Habitat Dex guide, which will help pinpoint some locations for these Pokémon. Here's a hint, though: Tall Grass is your friend, as are trees.

Once you have everyone you need, take them all to the Center and let them get to work. Come back after 5am the next day and see the results!

A Pokémon Center in the sky seems like a novel concept, but with the Sparkling Skylands wrapped up, that's no longer the case. If you're looking for more tips on building, gathering, or just making your way through the game, check out our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for more guides.