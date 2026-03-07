Pokémon Pokopia's Bleak Beach may have gone from a dark, gloomy town to a bright, bustling coastline paradise by the time you're done with it. But you're not truly finished until you've build the Pokémon Center, right?

Our guide here will help you on how to rebuild the Bleak Beach Pokémon Center, tell you where to get the materials you need, and what Pokémon you need to reconstruct the ruined building.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Bleak Beach Pokémon Center Guide

Once again, the Pokémon Center Rebuilding Kit is only available from the PC once you reach Environment Level 3, so get raising those Comfort Levels! You'll also want 1,000 Life Coins, though if you're doing challenges, that should be easy enough.

All you need to do is examine the little yellow box to see what materials and Pokémon you need to get rebuilding.

For those looking to roll credits, you must rebuild all four main Pokémon Centers — that's this one, Withered Wasteland, Rocky Ridges, and Sparkling Skylands.

All Material Locations for Bleak Beach Pokémon Center

Here's what you'll need to deliver to rebuild the Bleak Beach Pokémon Center:

10x Twine

20x Brick

10x Sea Glass Fragment

5x Iron Ore

These are all materials common in Bleak Beach, so you shouldn't have too much trouble getting them together. Two items will need to be created by other Pokémon (Brick and Iron Ore), so get started on those first.

Twine is easy — simply use Cut on the bundles of fabric you've seen lying around on the beaches throughout the town.

For Bricks, bring a Pokémon with the Burn Specialty 10 pieces of Squishy Clay, and they'll make you some bricks. Torchic and Growlithe are two common Bleak Beach 'mons you should have befriended during the Brighten Things Up quest.

Back to easy, Sea Glass Fragments are scattered all across the beaches like the Twine. If you are running short on these, however, you can use the Pikachu Doll on the island to the southeast to visit a Dream Island and gather more.

Last up is Iron Ore, so you'll need to gather some Nonburnable Garbage for a Pokémon with the Recycle Specialty, like Trubbish. Give them three pieces (or as much as you want) to get the amount you need.

All Required Pokémon for Bleak Beach Pokémon Center

Whenever you rebuild a Pokémon Center, you need to assign 8 different Pokémon to help reconstruct the ruins. Of these, a handful of them will need to have a particular Specialty, which will be highlighted on the Pokémon tab.

For the Withered Wasteland, you should have everyone you need by the time you clear the Yawn Up a Storm quest, but just in case, here are the 'mons you'll need to gather:

1x Pokémon with the Build Specialty (Farfetch'd, Gurdurr)

1x Pokémon with the Bulldoze Specialty (Makuhita, Hariyama)

1x Pokémon with the Water Specialty (Piplup, Lapras)

5x other random Pokémon

Makuhita and Hariyama have both Build and Bulldoze, but you can't sub them in for both specialties — you must have one Pokémon per specialty. If you have both, well, that eliminated that problem!

Have a look at our Pokédex and Habitat Dex guide if you're struggling to find any of these, but we had all of the above Pokémon by the time we finished the story here, so as long as you're constantly making habitats, this should be a breeze.

Once you have everything you need, take those Pokémon and materials to the Center ruins and get building. Your new Pokémon Center will be ready for healing and Trading the next in-game day, which kicks off at 5am.

There you have it, your coastal paradise is complete! Or is it? If you want more tips on rebuilding Pokémon Centers, befriending Pokémon, or progressing the story, check out our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for more guides.