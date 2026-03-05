You've seen the trailers, you've seen that you can rebuild Pokémon Centers, but how do you actually go about doing it in Pokémon Pokopia? Throughout the game, you'll be required to rebuild four different Pokémon Centers, which will grants each town a new building, increase the Environment Level, and give you a new place to Trade for goods.

This guide will cover how to rebuild the Withered Wasteland Pokémon Center, including what materials and which Pokémon you'll need to get this hub up and running.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Withered Wasteland Pokémon Center Guide

To unlock the Pokémon Center Rebuilding Kit, you'll need to reach Environment Level 3 and have 1,000 Life Coins to spare.

Once you buy it, the kit will automatically be placed down over the Pokémon Center rubble. Examine it to see which materials and Pokémon you'll need.

If you want to roll credits on the story, you will need to rebuild the four main Pokémon Centers in the game. This includes Bleak Beach, Rocky Ridges, and Sparkling Skylands, but not Palette Town.

All Material Locations for Withered Wasteland Pokémon Center

Here's what you'll need to gather to rebuild this town's Pokémon Center:

20x Lumber

20x Stone

10x Leaf

10x Vine Rope

Nothing particularly difficult to gather, but some items do require a little bit of patience — and some exploration.

Lumber requires you to have a Pokémon with the Chop specialty, and you should have a Scyther at this point. Give them 10 Sturdy Sticks and they'll chop them up into Lumber.

For Stone, just explore throughout the Wasteland — you should easily be able to find 20 of these. If you, you can also break the red brick blocks with cracks in them for a little extra.

To get Leaf, you can either pull up the plants you'll spot growing out of the grass — these become more common after it's rained. Alternatively, you can use Cut on any patch of Tall Grass, and you have a chance of getting a Leaf out of it.

Vine Rope are also available two ways — if you have a Bellsprout friend, they'll drop Vine Rope thanks to their Litter specialty. Otherwise, use Cut on the vines inside the cave systems throughout the Wasteland to get some.

All Required Pokémon for Withered Wasteland Pokémon Center

Whenever you rebuild a Pokémon Center, you need to assign 8 different Pokémon to help reconstruct the ruins. Of these, a handful of them will need to have a particular Specialty, which will be highlighted on the Pokémon tab.

For the Withered Wasteland, you should have everyone you need by the time you clear the Yawn Up a Storm quest, but just in case, here are the 'mons you'll need to gather:

1x Pokémon with the Bulldoze Specialty (Onix)

1x Pokémon with the Build Specialty (Timburr)

1x Pokémon with the Chop Specialty (Scyther)

5x other random Pokémon

These are all relatively simple Pokémon to get, but if you're having any problems finding extra buddies to help out, check out our Pokédex and Habitat Dex guide.

Once you have all the Pokémon and all the Materials, take them to the Pokémon Center and get them to rebuild.

It'll take until the next in-game day to finish.

One Pokémon Center down, three to go! We'll have more rebuilding guides ready for you soon, but if you're after other tips and tricks, we have plenty of those over in our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub.