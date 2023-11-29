Pokémon HOME isn't a game, but rather a cloud service with both a Switch and mobile app that lets you transfer and trade compatible Pokémon between various games in the series via a linked Nintendo Account. A very basic version of the app is available for free, but in order to use its full functionality, you'll have to pony up for a Premium subscription (30 days for $2.99, 90 days for $4.99, 365 days for $15.99).

There are restrictions (check out our guide below for more details), but if you want to quickly and easily move your Pokémon between games and flesh out those Pokédexes with creatures you already caught, this is how you do it.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 28th Jan 2022 ( USA ) / 28th Jan 2022 ( UK/EU )

















Designated a mainline entry in the series by Game Freak itself, Pokémon Legends: Arceus feels like the result of the developers learning lessons for 25 years, refining the formula, and finally taking the franchise in a new, incredibly exciting direction. Technically it may stumble in places, but with an emphasis on extremely rewarding exploration, addictive catching mechanics, a fine roster of Pokémon, and a genuine sense of scale that’s unlike anything in the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is up there with the greatest Pokémon games ever made in our book.

Pokémon Quest (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nintendo Release Date: 29th May 2018 ( USA ) / 30th May 2018 ( UK/EU )

















Pokémon Quest is a fun little time waster that will satisfy your collect 'em all urges if you've exhausted everything the mainline Switch Pokémons have to offer. You will have to splash some cash if you want to get the most out of it, but it's far from a money sink. You can get everything you need in a single purchase, or unlock most of it slowly by playing for free — it's one of the most generous 'freemium' systems out there. Overall, Quest is a great jumping-off point for new fans of the series, and the cutesy art style just might win over veterans. No harm in giving it a shot.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 18th Nov 2022 ( USA ) / 18th Nov 2022 ( UK/EU )

















There are still plenty more ways we’d like to see the Pokémon franchise evolve but despite some glaring technical hiccups, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has us cautiously excited about the series' future. Scarlet & Violet is most fun and exciting when you're just exploring the world, and while there are many small new details and improvements to the Pokémon formula, it still plays it safe in a few areas. It’s a smaller step than many may have hoped for, then, especially considering what Pokémon Legends: Arceus did, but it's definitely one in the right direction. We really hope Game Freak can figure out how to smooth out the series’ ongoing performance issues because they’re going to become a serious detriment over time.

Pokémon Sword and Shield (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 15th Nov 2019 ( USA ) / 15th Nov 2019 ( UK/EU )

















Pokémon Sword and Shield succeeded in bringing some new ideas to the table, although there are areas where it could have pushed further. What was done right was done right, but there were also elements that felt like they had come from a decade-old design document. There are moments contained within that are the best the series has ever been, but this joy is occasionally spoiled by contrasting moments that left us disappointed. It's an experience full of highs and lows, from the unadulterated wonder and joy of seeing a brand-new Pokémon in a stadium full of cheering crowds, to the monotonous and dragged-out dialogue we just wanted to skip. The wonders of exploring the Wild Area felt like the true evolution of the series, which subsequent entries have explored. On the whole, Pokémon Sword and Shield were a very solid start to the HD generation of Pokémon games, although with room for improvement.

Pokémon TV (Switch eShop) Publisher: The Pokémon Company Release Date: 26th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU ) Not a game at all, but a streaming app that gives you access to a whole bunch of animated Pokémon goodness, plus Pokémon TGC and Championship coverage, singalongs for younger kids, and various other forms of official Pokémon-related videos that periodically update with a fresh batch. If you want to see official Pokémon videos away from the hustle and bustle and ads of YouTube, you can catch 'em on Pokémon TV.

Pokémon Unite (Switch eShop) Publisher: The Pokémon Company / Developer: Tencent Games Release Date: 21st Jul 2021 ( USA ) / 21st Jul 2021 ( UK/EU )

















Free-to-start MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) Pokémon Unite is difficult to recommend to casual 'free' players who aren't already Pokémon fans, but series stalwarts will more likely stick with it for the long haul. The gameplay is engaging, with a large roster of Pokémon that can be tried out in offline modes, but owning iconic Pokémon such as Lucario or Garchomp to play in Ranked will require an immense amount of Aeos Coins or paid-for Aeos Gems. A lot of joy is to be found in Quick Matches due to daily map rotations, but ultimately Unite is too geared toward grabbing people’s purses to win games rather than providing an even and engaging playing field. Players who don't pay will likely find frustration in constantly matching with others who have splashed cash; it's worth keeping that in mind before committing to Pokémon Unite. Still, if you don't mind the F2P aspects and you're into MOBAs, this one is surprisingly solid.