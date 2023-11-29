The list below is presented in alphabetical order — click on our reviews to find out more. Without further ado, let's dive into our list of Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch...
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Creatures
Release Date: 6th Oct 2023 (USA)
/ 6th Oct 2023 (UK/EU)
Series spin-off Detective Pikachu Returns serves up more of what delighted us first time around on 3DS, with an endearing and exciting story packed full of fun and light-hearted silliness. We really do enjoy this gruff, coffee-addled take on Pikachu, he never fails to raise a smile when he goes off on one, and the game successfully straddles a very thin line in giving us an adventure aimed at younger players that long-time Pokémon fans and ancient gamers such as ourselves can also enjoy. If you can handle the inherent repetitiveness of most of the core gameplay, alongside some rather drab visuals, you'll enjoy this one.
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Bandai Namco
Release Date: 30th Apr 2021 (USA)
/ 30th Apr 2021 (UK/EU)
If, like us, you've been waiting a significant chunk of your life for a sequel to Pokémon Snap, then you're in luck; New Pokémon Snap brings back almost everything that made the original special and fleshes it out into a much more elaborate game. This is something you can sink some serious time into and while there are some minor frustrations and pacing issues in the story, playing freely at your own pace is a pure joy. The original has gone down in history possibly as Pokémon's greatest spin-off, and it may have been dethroned.
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: ILCA
Release Date: 19th Nov 2021 (USA)
/ 19th Nov 2021 (UK/EU)
While some of the slower elements of the original games have been fixed in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and The Grand Underground makes up for the comparatively weak Pokédex, the new art style and a few other stumbles make this pair of games a somewhat disappointing retread of Generation 4. If the remit of these remakes was to remain faithful to the original Gen 4 pair, we wish they’d also stuck to the pixel-art aesthetic.
These are Brilliant and Shining remakes in name only, sticking very closely to the original template — which some players will no doubt welcome — but aside from The Grand Underground and the connectivity with the current games in the series, there’s very little reason to play Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl over your original DS copies.
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: The Pokémon Company
Release Date: 23rd Jun 2020 (USA)
/ 24th Jun 2020 (UK/EU)
Pokémon Café Mix is a free-to-play downloadable Switch game which involves making Pokémon-themed dishes via touchscreen puzzles. Its microtransactions aren’t massively intrusive, its energy system isn’t too debilitating, and stages aren’t Candy Crush Saga-style efforts where it’ll take you 70 goes to get lucky enough to eventually clear them. The art style is lovely, too: the designs are charming (especially when you recruit them and they get their uniforms), and the dishes you prepare are clever; the Fluffy Eevee Pancakes and Cheesy Rowley Pizza look particularly appetising, although the pasta dish was apparently designed to look like a Yamper lying face down, as if it’s inviting you to tuck into its backside. We think we’ll just skip straight to dessert, thanks.
The game has been updated regularly since its 2020 launch, and remains a generally pleasant little F2P puzzler.
Publisher: Nintendo
Release Date: 11th Feb 2020 (USA)
Pokémon HOME isn't a game, but rather a cloud service with both a Switch and mobile app that lets you transfer and trade compatible Pokémon between various games in the series via a linked Nintendo Account. A very basic version of the app is available for free, but in order to use its full functionality, you'll have to pony up for a Premium subscription (30 days for $2.99, 90 days for $4.99, 365 days for $15.99).
There are restrictions (check out our guide below for more details), but if you want to quickly and easily move your Pokémon between games and flesh out those Pokédexes with creatures you already caught, this is how you do it.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many Pokémon games are there on Switch?
At the time of writing, there are 12 Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch by our count, with two more pieces of software — Pokémon Home and Pokémon TV — which are applications rather than games.
What is the newest Pokémon game on the Switch?
The newest Switch Pokémon game at the time of writing is franchise spin-off Detective Pikachu Returns, which launched on 6th October 2023.
In terms of the mainline Pokémon series, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet was the last entry to launch (18th November 2022), with DLC coming in two separate waves — The Teal Mask on 13th September 2023, and The Indigo Disk on 14th December 2023.
Can I play old Pokémon games on my Switch?
Several Pokémon spin-offs are available to play on Switch via a Nintendo Switch Online subscription:
Game Boy Color
Nintendo 64 (Expansion Pack only)