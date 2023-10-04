It's been over seven years since we got our first helping of the wise-cracking, coffee-addicted Detective Pikachu on 3DS and, in the time since, the gruff private investigator has gone on to star in his very own big-screen adaptation voiced by the one and only Ryan Reynolds. Well, excuse us, Mr Hollywood!
The first Detective Pikachu introduced us to a consistently amusing take on the classic Pikachu character alongside his likeable human pal Tim Goodman, wherein the pair used their investigative skills to unravel a mystery surrounding a drug which was causing Pokémon to fly into violent rages. There was also an overarching plot — one that forms the basis of the hit movie — which saw the sleuths attempting to find Tim's missing dad, Harry Goodman.
As a direct sequel, Detective Pikachu Returns immediately picks up on its predecessor's most important loose ends and sees the pair continue their search for Harry. Tim and Pikachu are now celebrities of sorts in Ryme City after the events of the first game and, if you didn't happen to play through that adventure, fear not, as you're provided with a nice recap to start things off that explains everything you need to know and leaves you free to jump in without fear you've missed something.
Kicking off with the theft of a precious jewel, Detective Pikachu Returns gently eases you into its gameplay mechanics by having Tim and Pikachu question witnesses, both human and Pokémon, as well as investigating a few small areas in and around Ryme City and the Denis Mansion. If you played the first game, you'll feel right at home as this sequel employs the same mixture of simple multiple-choice questioning, close-up examination of scenes in order to pick up clues, and plenty of entertaining conversations with a whole bunch of 'mon that franchise fans are sure to enjoy.
Without giving away too much of what follows in terms of the core story, it's not long before the simple jewel-theft thread begins to unravel into a much bigger and more exciting mystery involving all manner of shady goings with attempts being made to drive a wedge between humans and their Pocket Monster pals. This central mystery also incorporates the continuing search for Harry Goodman and the tension ramps up after a slightly laborious and bland first hour or so spent learning the ropes. We can't go into much more detail here, we're afraid, but the main thrust of the story is definitely an improvement over that found in the first game, even if the actual gameplay doesn't quite move the needle as much as we'd have perhaps hoped.
Of course, it's important to remember going into this one that mystery-game veterans shouldn't be expecting anything on the level of more grown-up detective adventures. This is a game that's aimed squarely at younger players, and as such it's entirely unchallenging for the majority of its duration. If you're looking to have your brain taxed by clever whodunnit conundrums, we suggest you look elsewhere, as the puzzles and detective work involved here are designed so that kids should have little issue overcoming them.
That's not to say there's nothing to enjoy in Detective Pikachu Returns if you're an older Pokémon fan. Indeed, the biggest strength of this spin-off series is that it caters to its younger audience whilst also providing enough comedy relief and asides to make it an enjoyable enough romp for us oldies. This particular writer played through the entire thing with two young children (6 and 9) and can confirm that there were enough jokes, silliness, and fairly exciting situations to keep us all entertained for most of the journey.
As you question witnesses and search various environs for clues, you'll add information to Tim's notebook, which you'll then be prompted to visit when enough intel has been gathered. Here you must join the dots, choosing the correct answer from a multitude of choices in order to further your investigations. Just as in the first game, there's no fail state to fret over; if you choose the wrong answer, you can guess again until you get it right, and this level of breeziness extends to other aspects of the experience. Being caught snooping around areas that are off-limits, for example, just resets you and lets you go again.
Branching out from this, Detective Pikachu Returns introduces a bunch of one-off mechanics and minigames (of sorts) as the mystery deepens and you're whisked off to a few more exciting locations. Over time, you'll get to ride around on various Pokémon as Pikachu, complete a bunch of QTE sections, use X-Ray vision to spy through walls, and plenty more besides. These switch-ups in gameplay are welcome additions that really do help remedy the repetition and retracing of steps that makes up quite a bit of the core of this adventure.
Yes, as much as we did find the main story more exciting this time around, and the game does a reasonable job of introducing new fun areas to explore, there's no denying that, just as with the first outing, there's a lot of repetition involved. There's no getting around it, — the setup is such that retracing your steps and asking a lot of questions is the order of the day. You'll also likely find yourself coming across solutions to puzzles and events you've already guessed the outcome to before you're actually allowed to interact with anything or are able to draw a line under that particular line of inquiry. Again, it's aimed at younger players, so this is all to be expected really and it's not something we feel the need to mark it down for. If you're bored or finding things too easy, it's most likely because you're not the intended audience.
Aside from the repetition inherent in its core gameplay — and the underwhelming nature of most of its fetch quest side activities — the biggest issue we have personally with Detective Pikachu Returns is that it all looks unforgivably drab. Making the leap onto Switch means you lose out on the fun of the 3DS's dual-screen setup, but we were okay with this when we considered how much better-looking this adventure would be.
Unfortunately, while there are fewer jaggies involved and everything runs nice and smoothly, it just doesn't feel like enough effort was made to really make characters or environments pop with colour or detail. This could very easily be mistaken for a game you'd play on your phone, which is a bit of a shame as it really could have made a huge difference had it looked as good as, say, New Pokémon Snap. We would even have loved to see the same sort of gritty style that the movie deployed being used here, but alas what we've ended up with is a bit sterile.
Graphical disappointments and repetition aside, though, what we've got overall does match up to its predecessor in giving us a unique take on a beloved character alongside a sweet, sometimes emotional story that highlights the importance of the bond between human and Pokémon. It also serves up enough excitement, jokes, and silliness on the part of Pikachu that it's hard not to find yourself enjoying the ride, regardless of your age or investigative prowess. It's just a shame that this second bite at the cherry doesn't feel the need to really push for more, either graphically or from a pure gameplay perspective.
Games aimed squarely at a younger audience can often be horribly cynical in how simplistic, short, and unsatisfying they are, and Detective Pikachu Returns deserves to be commended in how it manages to mostly straddle a very fine line. It delivers a charming experience that kids can easily whip through on their own, whilst also providing a level of quality in its writing, characterisations, and gameplay that makes for a properly entertaining romp, and an adventure that's a hoot for parents looking to dig in and spend some time gaming with their kids.
Conclusion
Detective Pikachu Returns serves up more of what delighted us first time around, with an endearing and exciting story packed full of fun and light-hearted silliness. We really do enjoy this gruff, coffee-addled take on Pikachu, he never fails to raise a smile when he goes off on one, and the game successfully straddles a very thin line in giving us an adventure aimed at younger players that long-time Pokémon fans and ancient gamers such as ourselves can also enjoy. If you can handle the inherent repetitiveness of most of the core gameplay, alongside some rather drab visuals, you'll enjoy this one.
I'm a sucker for buying any Pokemon spin-off, and I love detective/mystery visual novels like Ace Attorney, Danganronpa, and Professor Layton, but I just can't seem to get myself interested in Detective Pikachu. It just seems to bland in comparison, I can see myself falling asleep while playing. Story-wise it seems kind if like the Katrielle Layton game, which was by far my least favourite. Maybe I'll be proved wrong if I give it a go, but based on what's in this review I doubt it
This game is developed by Creatures Inc, who provide the bulk of model and animation assets for the mainline Pokémon games.
They're definitely capable of producing better visuals, so it strikes me that they likely salvaged the project from being a 3DS release and opted to keep the same level of visual fidelity albeit 1080p rather than 240p.
All the same that isn't really gonna stop me from enjoying this one, I'm looking forward to diving into the story and the world of Ryme City again.
Excited to play this with the nieces and nephews. Might be whatever for me but anything Pokémon they devour.
@RupeeClock Yeah, I think this game was finished a long time ago with 3DS in mind but they've just been sitting on it for years. Probably because of the ambiguous fate of the second movie. I know it was supposed to have been in the works, and then one of the lead actors said it was canceled, and now I have no idea if it's back on the table. But I think that whole mess is why they never released it. What makes now the right time, I wonder? Is the sequel movie back on the cards?
I know this kind of thing is overused and often exaggerated, but I can think of several GameCube games with better graphics than this based on the screenshots provided. Best-looking Pokemon-related game I've seen so far remains Pokken Tournament.
Question, can I turn off the Detective Pikachu's voice ?
Pikachu with adult male voice is really wrong for me.
At some point this was a Nintendo 3DS game before it got move to the Switch. A shame they didn't improve the 3DS visuals to Switch standard. Nintendo really needs to step up their game engines for these games cause they look worst than even indie games.
@Not_Soos
How can the film even have a sequel given the ending?
They resolved the major mystery of Detective Pikachu himself and what happened to Tim's dad.
@RupeeClock @Not_Soos I think you’re probably right. I would suspect this game might have been ready for a long time and Game Freak/Nintendo weren’t sure what exactly to do with it. Nintendo, because they apparently have more logic than the rest of the industry, does have a history of sitting on games and maneuvering release dates, so that they can have an attractive looking release schedule (I mean, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 got pushed up, after having been documented as completed for 3 months or more prior to release to shift around the schedule last year). I wonder if there’s any references to gen 8 or 9 Pokemon. I’d imagine that could clue us in on the age of this game. It otherwise seems really strange that the visuals are what they are, unless they were literally just trying to keep the same aesthetic as the first one for some reason. I wonder, if it’s been sitting, they decided to toss it out there because there’s simply a gap in Pokémon games this year.
The only Pokémon game I have no interest in.. Too bad about the graphics too - like, Scarlet and Violet are already not too pretty.. but then New Pokémon Snap and Mystery Dungeon DX are really good looking. Like, what happend here..?
@serpenterror Nintendo is not the creator of the pokemon games.
I’ll get eventually and enjoy my time with it, but I’m disappointed that it isn’t more.
Couldn't care less about the graphics personally as long as the game is fun which luckily overall seems to be the case for this one so looking forward to eventually playing it!
Getting into speculation about why the graphics are the way they are, I agree that it's most likely because this was originally a 3DS game... but again, couldn't care less about graphics in general and I'll absolutely take them the way they are if it means getting the game at all when they could've just cancelled it!
Enjoyed the first one even if it wasn't the best game and graphics here are irrelevant to me. Looking forward to playing this whenever I get the free time, I need to destress as I've been extremely stressed out with work and life in general and this game is ideal for that.
@RupeeClock They did solve it yeah but they still haven't specifically stated on whether or not there's going to be a sequel to the movie. I don't understand how there can be a sequel tbh given the way the first movie ended but if there is I'm all for it.
Anyone know how long the game is?
@RubyCarbuncle actually a sequel to the movie is in the works.
@somnambulance
The reveal trailer for the game features multiple 8th generation Pokémon, including Galarian Darmanitan, Falinks, Milcery, Corviknight, Raboot, Indeedee, Gossifleur, and Morpeko.
It doesn't appear to feature any 9th generation Pokémon from the Paldea region.
I have a question for anyone reading this. Should I watch a playthrough of the original game just so I'm all caught up with the story so far? I'd like to have some familiarity with the characters beforehand
How is the voice acting for all Pokemon not one of the "Joys" of the game?! It's one of the main things I'm looking forward to! I really wish we would finally get Pokemon voice acting in the mainline games.
Very excited for this game though! Should blow Scarlet and Violet out of the water enjoyment wise haha.
@RiasGremory There's is? that's great news.
@RupeeClock Would make sense considering they said the game was in the works as far back as 2017.
I'm gonna love this game. Even though it looks like a burnt chicken nugget, I'll still love it.
@Ngamer Even so the engine their partner use to make those games are from them so either way they are at fault. For a big company like Nintendo to not give their dev partner better engine to work with is just pathetic. The Switch could do better than this.
Interesting observation: I was watching an old video on youtube of upcoming games on the NL channel there. Two of team NL were panning the upcoming detective pikachu game for the switch and saying how basically boring and awful it looked to play. Words to that effect. It very much seemed they had not played the first 3DS game or had a clue it existed. I thought that was funny and "slightly disappointingly weird" as your site reviewed the first game as 8/10 here:
https://www.nintendolife.com/reviews/3ds/detective_pikachu
I appreciate you all have your own opinions but media consumers tend to see a site's review is a site's review. Not "name of reviewer's review on site X"
Heck the game they were laughing at got a 7 here which is a good score! Lol
Anyway, yeah, I think I'll buy it further down the line as other games take priority. It has turned out like I thought it would and does seem like a "missed 3DS game" ported onto the Switch as some are discussing.
Cheers for the review. Thanks
@martynstuff according to the article, this game does a fairly good job at recounting what happened in the first game. I'd have to see for myself but I trust PJ's judgement
Didn't need a Gothitelle to see this score coming from a mile away.
While I've got nothing against Detective Pikachu getting a sequel (and am quite a fan of generally small-scale spinoffs getting some love), I do hold a bit of a grudge against it as the first console-specific spinoff we've had in a very long while (by Pokemon standards anyways). Hopefully we'll get some more entries in other spinoffs like PMD or potentially even Conquest but for right now? This is an inoffensive spinoff that has me a small bit offended XD
"Drap visuals", meh, I think it looks fine. Honestly not everything needs to be hyper realistic.
"Backtracking", yes, that fits with this kind of game.
Again a bad review by this site. I am going to enjoy the game a lot. Just like I did with the original.
Bad visuals seems to be par for the course in this late era of the Switch. Pretty obvious how it's a platform desperately in need of a performance upgrade.
As for this, I always thought of Detective Pikachu as being kind of a kids game, a Jr Sherlock sort of thing.
@sanderev thanks for the nonsensical feedback, I'll take it onboard.
