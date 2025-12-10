There have been so many announcements and game releases recently, and to add to this, Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC is out this week.

Now, as part of the arrival of this new content, Nintendo has shared the patch notes for this major update on its official support page. This unlocks the DLC, adds new Pokémon, and comes with some fixes. Here's the full rundown:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Version 2.0.0 (Released December 9, 2025)

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC Additional Story Content Now Available:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Players who have purchased the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC (sold separately) can now enjoy its additional story content.

To progress through the story of the Mega Dimension DLC, you must first have completed the main story of Pokémon Legends: Z-A. For more details about Mega Dimension, please visit the official website: https://legends.pokemon.com/en-us/dlc

New Pokémon:

Players who have not purchased the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC can still encounter or obtain the Pokémon added to Mega Dimension via communication features.

Fixes Applied:

Several issues have been fixed.

You can find out more about what to expect from this Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.

In some related news, Nintendo has also released some Pokémon Legends: Z-A icons. Switch Online members have until 4th January 2026 to claim them.