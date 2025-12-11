Last week was a big one for new releases, and Famitsu is here to show how they all fared in their Japanese chart debut.
Somewhat surprisingly, nothing was able to topple the top four of Mario Kart World, Kirby Air Riders, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A (on Switch 1 and 2) this time. Less surprising is that Octopath Traveler 0 emerged as the best-selling newbie in fifth, outperforming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on Switch 2, which debuted in sixth.
Remember, outside of Dread, Metroid has historically not sold well in Japan, so we're not entirely shocked to see Beyond appear so low. That said, after all these years of waiting, we would have thought the Switch 1 edition would at least make an appearance in the top 10...
Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:
The hardware charts have seen a big boom for Switch across the board. The Switch 2 shifted a whopping 200,000+ units last week, pushing its total up past the 3 million mark, and the Switch OLED and Lite models comfortably took second and third place.
Unsurprisingly, this means that combining the SKUs for the Switch and PS5 systems leans things firmly in Nintendo's favour. The standard, Lite and OLED models came together for 51,316, while the three PS5 options combined for 25,240.
Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (1st - 7th Dec)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|203,398
|3,171,833
|2
|
Switch OLED
|24,395
|
9,355,307
|3
|
Switch Lite
|15,194
|6,765,163
|4
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|12,372
|1,078,039
|5
|
Switch
|
11,727
|20,193,370
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|8,797
|304,709
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|4,071
|5,858,011
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|130
|24,274
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
54
|
340,207
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
47
|323,782
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
20
|7,930,111
What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.