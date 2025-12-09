Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Bethesda surprised us all today with the announcement that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition was heading to Switch 2 with a bunch of technical upgrades to boot. But with a game we've all seen this many times, would it really look all that different from the re-release we saw on Switch 1 back in 2022?

Well, wonder no longer, because Mr Alex Olney is here to reveal all! In the above video, we've got a side-by-side comparison of how Skyrim matches up on Switch 2 vs Switch 1, showcasing all the gameplay you could wish for.

As you'll see, there's certainly a bump on Switch 2, with the new release boasting "Enhanced resolution, improved load times, and optimised performance", but if you're expecting to see anything other than 'Skyrim, innit', think again.

We'll have our full thoughts on the latest version of Skyrim on Switch 2 soon enough. Until then, you can check out the S2 version either via a free upgrade (if you already own the Anniversary Edition on Switch 1), as a standalone purchase for £52.99, or via the base-game-to-anniversary-edition upgrade for £17.99.