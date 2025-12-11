Red Dead Redemption is out now for the Switch 2, delivering an updated version of the acclaimed Wild West romp. We've already provided our own glowing 9/10 review, but now the lovely chaps at Digital Foundry have gone into even more depth as to what you can expect from a graphical and performance point of view.

Starting off with performance, Red Dead Redemption runs at a mostly stable 60fps, with minor dips present in Armadillo and Blackwater, particularly when playing the Undead Nightmare add-on. For the most part, however, you can expect lovely, smooth gameplay with very infrequent interruptions.

Looking more closely at the visuals, the game's textures and world design remain pretty much the same as those found on Switch 1. However, while docked, the Switch 2 version utilises DLSS to achieve a much more detailed 1440p resolution from a native 720p. There's much less flickering going on with the foliage, while objects off in the far distance have reduced aliasing.

Meanwhile, 2D assets such as the in-game map are much more detailed thanks to the higher resolution, while shadows appear slightly more realistic than on the original Switch. There are still a few lingering issues, mind you. Some textures still flicker and pop in slightly, which Digital Foundry notes as "disappointing" given the age of the original game, while shadow quality in handheld mode is noticeably worse when compared to docked.

To be honest, the issues mentioned seem so minor, that it's unlikely to cause any issues for the average player. With a nice boost up to 60fps and much improved resolution thanks to DLSS, it seems Red Dead Redemption on the Switch 2 has proven to be a huge success.