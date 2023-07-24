Pikmin 4: Leafy Showdown

Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Below-Grade Discotheque walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guides, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides.

We're on to Leafy Showdown now. Let's get to it!

You've unlocked the bunker in Hero's Hideaway and now it's time to finally meet Captain Olimar. Of course nothing is straightforward, so it's time to face off against him in a nice bit of Dandori before he'll make his way back to base with your squad.

This final Dandori challenge puts all your collected Dandori practice to use in a face-off where you'll need to work efficiently to succeed.

From the off here, make sure to gather as many pellets as you can to get a good team of rock Pikmin together and focus on grabbing the nearby fruits and gold nuggets whilst dealing with any enemies.

Keep an eagle eye out for item balls at this point as not only do they provide you with various powers to rain down on your foe, but you'll also get some Glow Pikmin to bulk out your party this way.

There's more than enough treasure and bonus scoring items near to your base to keep you busy and things should be fairly straightforward, until the game stops to introduce the SNEAK BOMB. This item can be taken to your enemy's base to explode and cause a bunch of their collected points to be extracted in containers that they'll need to spend time retrieving and putting back into their Beagle.

Make sure to grab the Sneak Bomb as soon as it's on the playing field as it's essential to the win here ,and we don't want it being taken to our base! If you see a bunch of enemy Pikmin hauling it your way make sure to attack and overwhelm them.

Keep focusing on nabbing bonus scoring fruit, make sure you hit Olimar's base at least once with the Sneak Bomb and gather all the gold nuggets and enemy carcasses you can and this should be a relatively easy victory.

Of course, if you don't succeed first time around, just jump back in to retry!

Investigation Complete!

