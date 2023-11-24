Without further ado, let's jump to it.

Arcade Archives Mario Bros. (Switch eShop) Publisher: HAMSTER / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 27th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 27th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU )









Mario Bros. isn’t the best game Nintendo ever made, but the optional Hi-Score and Caravan modes force you into playing it in a way that (surprisingly) makes it far more entertaining. Arcade games of this type were always designed for short, five-minute bursts of play, so the Switch’s handheld nature makes it the perfect platform for this. More importantly, this is a chance for retro Nintendo fans to play and own a flawless rendition of the arcade version for the first time ever, for far less than the hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars an old cabinet would sell for these days.

Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Camelot Release Date: 25th Jun 2021 ( USA ) / 25th Jun 2021 ( UK/EU )











Mario Golf: Super Rush is a game that in many respects hits its marks. Golf Adventure has plenty of charm and offers a fun way to learn various mechanics and unlock courses. Away from that solo endeavour there are decent options and customisation for multiplayer games, local or online, button controls or motion-based swinging. It's not a premium effort, however, with a nagging feeling of corners cut and at times an absence of creativity. However, many players should get a good amount of fun out of this one, both solo and with friends. This ain't the Masters, but for Mario Golf fans it is a solid par.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Velan Studios Release Date: 16th Oct 2020 ( USA ) / 16th Oct 2020 ( UK/EU )

















Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a startlingly authentic "mixed reality" recreation of Nintendo's most popular racing series which encourages you to be inventive with your course designs and does an excellent job of combining your real-world surroundings with the fantasy environments of the Mushroom Kingdom; add in a second player (or three, or four) and it becomes even more compelling. The tech side of things is undeniably impressive and it's impossible to not raise a smile the first time you play; the question is how long that magic will last, especially if your home limits your track designs and you've only got the budget to cover the cost of a single car. We can confirm that simply free-roaming around the house while being chased by small children and/or pets is a pretty great way to spend an afternoon, though.

Mario Party Superstars (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 29th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 29th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU )

















Mario Party Superstars is a love letter to the parties you remember attending 20 years ago. A disappointingly slim selection of boards takes the shine off things somewhat, but it’s hard to argue that this is the best Mario Party has been in over a decade. While there aren't many new ideas here, we much prefer to have all these classic ideas intact rather than potentially tainting them with unwanted and unnecessary inclusions only added for the sake of being new. This is how you do a compilation of minigames, and with online play, there are even more opportunities to claim victory. Grab a can of Tango and a fistful of 10p Freddos — you’re going to party like it’s 1999. But really, Nintendo, where's the DLC?