Publisher: HAMSTER / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 27th Sep 2017 (USA)
/ 27th Sep 2017 (UK/EU)
Mario Bros. isn’t the best game Nintendo ever made, but the optional Hi-Score and Caravan modes force you into playing it in a way that (surprisingly) makes it far more entertaining. Arcade games of this type were always designed for short, five-minute bursts of play, so the Switch’s handheld nature makes it the perfect platform for this. More importantly, this is a chance for retro Nintendo fans to play and own a flawless rendition of the arcade version for the first time ever, for far less than the hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars an old cabinet would sell for these days.
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: HAMSTER
Release Date: 22nd Dec 2017 (USA)
/ 22nd Dec 2017 (UK/EU)
Super Mario Bros. being playable on a Nintendo system is not particularly surprising, but that it should first appear on Switch in its VS. incarnation was unexpected. The excellent gameplay, catchy music and a large chunk of the levels are still present, but the new stages make for a different feel that muscle-memory won't get you through. Those levels may have since appeared in The Lost Levels, but their inclusion here alongside changes to existing levels (including a different solution to a multi-path puzzle) make for a still enjoyable but tougher alternative way of playing, with highscore chasing also adding to the fun thanks to the online leaderboards. Even if you can play through the regular version of the game in your sleep, VS. Super Mario Bros. is an excellent - and challenging - choice for platforming fans.
Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA
Release Date: 5th Nov 2019 (USA)
/ 8th Nov 2019 (UK/EU)
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020's 34 events provide welcome variety and there are far more hits than misses in its lineup, but once you're finished with its four-hour Story mode it becomes notably less enticing for solo players. With no real incentives or unlockables to aim for, this should be considered a strictly multiplayer affair — and a pretty good one, too.
Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft
Release Date: 29th Aug 2017 (USA)
/ 29th Aug 2017 (UK/EU)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a must have for Switch-owning fans of turn-based tactical games. More importantly, such is the style and depth on offer that it's also ideal for those that haven't played much of the genre, for whom 'X-COM' sounds like a silly acronym from a war movie. It introduces the concept in the best possible way, and then utilises its own ideas for what becomes a smart, surprising and, at times, deliciously challenging experience. Even if you don't actually like the Rabbids, this game — and its familiar Mario cast and setting — is so good that Ubisoft's mascots become likeable. Well, almost.
Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft
Release Date: 20th Oct 2022 (USA)
/ 20th Oct 2022 (UK/EU)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s battles suffer from an imbalance between the vast array of options available and the difficulty – a stark contrast to Kingdom Battle’s challenging, curated fights. This doesn't mean it isn't an enjoyable strategy game in its own right; the battles are less an evolution of what came before and more an impressive shift toward freedom and creativity that, unfortunately, can sometimes trivialise Cursa’s attempts to take over the galaxy. An extra couple of notches on the difficulty meter might have forced us to experiment and dig deeper to find winning strategies. However, Sparks of Hope shines in most aspects outside of these Darkmess bouts. Delightful little puzzles, quests, and memorable locales abound, which yet make this Rabbid-themed adventure a must-play for Mario and strategy game enthusiasts alike.
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Camelot
Release Date: 25th Jun 2021 (USA)
/ 25th Jun 2021 (UK/EU)
Mario Golf: Super Rush is a game that in many respects hits its marks. Golf Adventure has plenty of charm and offers a fun way to learn various mechanics and unlock courses. Away from that solo endeavour there are decent options and customisation for multiplayer games, local or online, button controls or motion-based swinging. It's not a premium effort, however, with a nagging feeling of corners cut and at times an absence of creativity. However, many players should get a good amount of fun out of this one, both solo and with friends. This ain't the Masters, but for Mario Golf fans it is a solid par.
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 28th Apr 2017 (USA)
/ 28th Apr 2017 (UK/EU)
Mario Kart 8 delivered a huge amount of racing goodness right out of the box on Wii U and was only a proper Battle Mode away from being top of class. The big twist this time around was the introduction of 'anti-gravity' sections which allow tracks to bend and twist on themselves in surprising ways. This doesn't impact the gameplay all that much but during anti-grav sections it's possible to collide with other racers and gain a small speed boost, adding a welcome layer of tactical play. It's a game that continually raises a smile and, occasionally, induces that trademark Mario Kart rage as shells strike and positions are lost. It's addictive, unifying, unfiltered fun that draws in anyone daring enough to take up the wheel.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe repackaged the original for the hybrid handheld for all of the millions of people who didn't play on Wii U and added in that excellent (and sorely missed) Battle Mode for good measure. This is the pinnacle of the entire series; a fast, attractive, sublimely playable romp which has to rank as one of the best racing games of all time. It's the definitive Mario Kart experience, content-rich and a delightful feast of comedic, cartoonish karting action. Essential.
And the addition of 48 more courses with the awkwardly named Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC? Well, that's just more icing on an already-grand cake, isn't it?
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Velan Studios
Release Date: 16th Oct 2020 (USA)
/ 16th Oct 2020 (UK/EU)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a startlingly authentic "mixed reality" recreation of Nintendo's most popular racing series which encourages you to be inventive with your course designs and does an excellent job of combining your real-world surroundings with the fantasy environments of the Mushroom Kingdom; add in a second player (or three, or four) and it becomes even more compelling. The tech side of things is undeniably impressive and it's impossible to not raise a smile the first time you play; the question is how long that magic will last, especially if your home limits your track designs and you've only got the budget to cover the cost of a single car.
We can confirm that simply free-roaming around the house while being chased by small children and/or pets is a pretty great way to spend an afternoon, though.
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 29th Oct 2021 (USA)
/ 29th Oct 2021 (UK/EU)
Mario Party Superstars is a love letter to the parties you remember attending 20 years ago. A disappointingly slim selection of boards takes the shine off things somewhat, but it’s hard to argue that this is the best Mario Party has been in over a decade. While there aren't many new ideas here, we much prefer to have all these classic ideas intact rather than potentially tainting them with unwanted and unnecessary inclusions only added for the sake of being new. This is how you do a compilation of minigames, and with online play, there are even more opportunities to claim victory. Grab a can of Tango and a fistful of 10p Freddos — you’re going to party like it’s 1999.
But really, Nintendo, where's the DLC?
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Next Level Games
Release Date: 10th Jun 2022 (USA)
/ 10th Jun 2022 (UK/EU)
Mario Strikers: Battle League is a masterclass in competitive game design. What it lacks in options is more than made up by just how much fun the game is, and it’s absolutely gorgeous to boot. As it stands it already feels like a complete product, but the promise of future updates down the line gives us even more to get excited about. If arcade sport action isn’t your bag, it’ll likely do nothing to sway your opinion, but if you have even a passing interest in this kind of caper, Mario Strikers: Battle League is the best sports game on Switch right now.
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Camelot
Release Date: 22nd Jun 2018 (USA)
/ 22nd Jun 2018 (UK/EU)
We’re used to seeing Wii U games transfer to Switch, but for Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash to have moved across without a substantial makeover would have been disastrous. Mario Tennis Aces, wonderfully, is anything but that – it’s a superb arcade sports game that’s generous with its suite of player options and only occasionally guilty of being a little cheap in its Adventure Mode. The presentation is spot on, and the core tennis action is absorbing whether you’re trading simple strokes or firing off special shots. Some animations and voice overs are identical to Ultra Smash’s, but everything around them has been overhauled to quite splendid heights. This is something of a Switch Port Plus, then – not quite a whole new experience, but so improved as to be near unrecognisable.
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 16th Feb 2024 (USA)
/ 16th Feb 2024 (UK/EU)
Scheduled for launch on 16th February 2024, this is a remake of Mario vs. Donkey Kong for the GBA, and we're eager to see how it holds up after two decades!