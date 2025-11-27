Like most first-party Nintendo games, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond contains some bonus material unlocked by tapping amiibo figures onto the Switch 2's NFC spot.

The new amiibo figures are Samus, Samus & Vi-O-La, and Sylux. Meanwhile, previous Metroid amiibo figures are also compatible, but other franchises – like Mario and Zelda – are not.

Nintendo's Japanese amiibo website has detailed what each of these amiibo do in the game, so let's take a look at all the unlockables, shall we?

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - All amiibo Unlocks

Before we begin, please keep in mind, this information was obtained via machine translation from Nintendo's Japanese website, so there may be some minor inaccuracies. We'll update as and when we're able to confirm for ourselves.

Samus

Tapping the MP4 Samus amiibo into the game will unlock two key features.

The first is the ability to listen to background music tracks while riding Vi-O-La in Sol Valley.

Meanwhile, a shield is awarded only once daily to boost Samus' health by 99 points. Once it's been depleted from enemy attacks, you can't use it again until the next day.

Samus & Vi-O-La

Tap the Samus & Vi-O-La amiibo and you'll again unlock two features: the ability to change the colour of Vi-O-La, and a daily perk to Vi-O-La's boost regeneration.

You'll also see the total distance travelled in Vi-O-La upon each scan.

Like Samus' shield bonus, the boost regeneration can only be activated once per day.

Sylux

Tapping the Sylux amiibo (available on launch day - 4th December 2025) will unlock a specific cutscene.

Nintendo states that this cutscene can be viewed without the amiibo, but only once 100% of items and logbook scans have been obtained through gameplay.

You'll also hear a random line from Sylux every time you tap the amiibo.

Metroid Series amiibo

Previous amiibo from the Metroid series, including Ridley, Metroid, Samus, and E.M.M.I., will apparently play a simple jingle from the game.

Yeah, that's it!

Not bad, huh? Will you be grabbing any of the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo? Let us know with a comment down below.