Nintendo has released its first batch of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo, including 'Samus' and 'Samus & Vi-O-La'. A third, 'Sylux', will launch alongside the game itself on 4th December 2025.

We've managed to get our grubby little mitts on Samus & Vi-O-La, and we thought you might like to take a closer look at what this thing looks like. We would've loved to bag ourselves the solo Samus figure too, but unfortunately we're not made of money – amiibo cost a lot these days, in case you didn't notice!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

So enough waffling, let's dive straight in and check out Samus & Vi-O-La...

And we can't let you go without seeing how the new amiibo stacks up next to Samus' old arch nemesis Ridley. The poor guy looks positively tiny!