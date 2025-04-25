Welcome to the tenth instalment of our 'Games We Missed' series.

Twice a year we round up a bunch of stragglers, many of which we had on our list to review but just couldn't get to due to the sheer number of games launching every week, some of which totally slipped through the net.

As always, we asked Nintendo Life readers to send in suggestions for games they thought deserved platforming with a little love, and you've responded with 38 Switch releases old and new. While we can't vouch for them ourselves, there are plenty here that we've got wishlisted, and even a couple sitting in the backlog.

Thanks to everyone who sent recommendations - you'll find their names in their corresponding entries (sometimes multiple). You'll also find a trailer where available, and a poll at the end so you can have your say about the games below you've played. We begin with something short and sweet...