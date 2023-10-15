Aaand we're back with another edition of our bi-annual 'Games We Missed' series, where you lovely people let us and everyone else in the Nintendo Life community know which gems may have passed us by.

We asked you recently to send us your nominations for Switch games that you think deserve some love in this spotlight article. We'd love to review absolutely everything coming to Switch each week (well, perhaps not everything) and we do our best to offer our verdict on a broad selection of games, large and small, across different genres. However, gems inevitably slip through the net, so let's see what you lovely people have been enjoying.

Thanks to everyone who wrote in. Below you'll find a whopping 28 Switch titles recommended by readers, a good mix recent not-so-recent releases that includes a couple of nominations that came in too late to be included last time. Each entry comes with a brief comment from the reader(s) who submitted the nomination — lightly edited in some cases — plus a trailer to give you a better idea of what the game entails.

And at the end there's a poll, too, which should help give an idea of how other readers rate the ones they've played.

Ready? Let's-a go...