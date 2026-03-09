Today's Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct gave us one final look at the upcoming movie sequel, which lands in movie theatres on 1st April 2026. And while the trailer didn't give us many new details, it did give us our first look at Wart in-action (after that poster teaser).

The trailer up top is a mix of old and new footage, recontextualised and expanded upon. But the big news came afterwards, with Illumination CEO Christopher Meledandri revealing three new voices joining the cast.

First up, Wart will be voiced by Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzmán, perhaps best known from Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Punch-Drunk Love. He's also the voice of Ricardo Díaz in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Now try and get that image out of your head.

Next up, the Honey Queen, leader of the Honeyhive Galaxy, will be voiced by Issa Rae, the creator of he HBO show Insecure who's appeared in American Fiction, The Hate U Give, and Barbie, as well as voiced Jess Drew's Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Last, and perhaps the most surprising reveal of the lot, Yoshi has a voice, and it's Donald Glover! Also known as singer Childish Gambino, Glover is the creator of the celebrated show Atlanta, and is perhaps best known from Community, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Simba in the modern Lion King movies. How do you feel being the voice of a popcorn bucket character, then?

Well, never would've guessed any of those names. And with only a few weeks to go to see the whole thing, we'll see if they're up to the task.

Nintendo is also planning various content to be released on the Nintendo Today! app. From tomorrow, you'll get a digital collectible card just by opening the app every day, and there are 40 to collect.

You can also get digital wallpapers for your phone if you check in at the movies with the app, as well as take photos with exclusive digital photo frames. Very cute.

Nintendo and Illumination are going all-out, then, and who can blame them?

Let us know what you think of the voice cast in the comments below.