Skyrim didn't exactly launch in the best state when it got shadow-dropped on the Switch 2 earlier this month, and Bethesda has this week released a patch to address input latency issues.

If you are considering giving the game a look (or a second chance) now that this update has been rolled out, there's currently a sale taking place in the UK, Europe and some other locations around the globe such as Australia and New Zealand.

Instead of paying £52.99 / 59,99 € for the Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle (including Skyrim and the Anniversary Upgrade), you can currently get it for £21.19 / 23,99 € (that's 60% off the regular price).

Along with this, you can also get the Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade for £8.99 / 9,99 € instead of £17.99 / 19,99 € (50% off). This sale runs until 31st December 2025 and is part of Nintendo's current holiday sale.

As we've previously noted, if you own the original Switch version of the Anniversary Edition, the Switch 2 version is a free upgrade.