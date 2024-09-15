The current order isn't set in stone and is based on each game's overall User Rating, which means that things can change in real-time. So, if you haven't had a chance to share your thoughts on some of your favourites yet and you want to get involved, you can click on the Star Rating of any of the following games and rate it out of 10. Who knows, you might even change the list order with your vote.

Without further ado, let's see the power (rangers) rankings as they currently stand...

21. Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (N64) Publisher: THQ / Developer: Mass Media Release Date: 28th Sep 2000 ( USA ) / 8th Dec 2000 ( UK/EU ) The first 3D Power Rangers entry on a Nintendo console, the N64 version of Lightspeed Rescue combines isometric Ranger sequences with side-scrolling driving levels. Both gameplay modes take place in large, empty-feeling open spaces, complete with clumsy animations, repeated sound effects and similar collection missions. Two-player co-op is a bonus, mind you, and it's refreshing to see the series veer slightly from the straight beat 'em up format.

20. Power Rangers Megaforce (3DS) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Seventh Chord Release Date: 5th Nov 2013 ( USA ) / 29th Nov 2013 ( UK/EU ) Power Rangers Megaforce isn't just a bad game — though it most assuredly is a bad game — it's also downright broken in places. While the license and fully-voiced dialogue might rope in fans of the show, there's no escaping the fact that this should not have seen a retail release in its this form. The game crashes, the card-scanning feature doesn't work, and the soundbites loop long beyond the point of insanity, very quickly becoming the video game equivalent of "Stop hitting yourself." It feels like the developers have paid no attention to how Power Rangers Megaforce plays, and it seems like no attempt has been made to correct its many problems.

19. Power Rangers Super Megaforce (3DS) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Bandai Namco Release Date: 28th Oct 2014 ( USA ) / 23rd Oct 2014 ( UK/EU ) Power Rangers Super Megaforce is an oxymoronic title, to say the least: it's a tedious, boring, and broken mess that feels like it was not only rushed but made without a single shred of enthusiasm or passion. Even if you're a fan of the series, there's not enough to entertain you to make this a worthwhile purchase. The Megazord battles are much more fun than the main game, but they're few and far between and not enough to make trudging through the rest of the game worthwhile. Many may be tempted to try it out to relive some fond childhood memories, but there's nothing here for you besides a disappointing, repetitive beat 'em up with nothing new to bring to the table.

18. Power Rangers: Dino Thunder (GCN) Publisher: THQ / Developer: Locomotive Games Release Date: 14th Sep 2004 ( USA ) / 26th Nov 2004 ( UK/EU ) Rather than taking the usual fight-first approach (as is the case with its GBA counterpart), Power Rangers: Dino Thunder on GameCube puts the Zords front and centre. It's a cause for celebration to see a Rangers game try something different, even if that "different" is somewhat repetitive collection missions with the odd MegaZord battle thrown in for good measure. Hey, at least flying around as PteraZord is fun.

17. Power Rangers Time Force (GBA) Publisher: THQ / Developer: Vicarious Visions Release Date: 24th Sep 2001 ( USA ) / 23rd Nov 2001 ( UK/EU ) A decent take on Power Rangers Time Force, the GBA version sticks closer to the 2001 TV series of the same name. The time-hopping levels add a nice variety to the story and the Rangers' dash move and collectable weapons mix up the combat a little more than the later Power Rangers GBA titles would. It's far from the best Rangers game out there, but you could do a lot worse, even on the GBA.

16. Power Rangers Samurai (DS) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Bandai Namco Release Date: 22nd Nov 2011 ( USA ) / 2nd Dec 2011 ( UK/EU ) The action-packed 2D gameplay found in Power Rangers Samurai is surprisingly fun and does a great job of bringing the series style to the DS. The graphics aren’t the best and common enemies are reused far too much in each mission. A few platforming elements and variations are peppered throughout to add some variety, but things still tend to get a bit repetitive after a few hours. Even with its faults, however, this is far from the usual cash-in licensed title we’ve come to expect and is well worth a look from fans of the series.

15. Power Rangers: Lightspeed Rescue (GBC) Publisher: THQ / Developer: Natsume Release Date: 1st Jun 2000 ( USA ) / 24th Nov 2000 ( UK/EU ) Unlike its N64 counterpart, the Game Boy Color version of Power Rangers: Lightspeed Rescue plays as a straightforward side scroller. There are more lots more platforming challenges than the series' beat 'em 'up entries on Game Boy and SNES and some rather nice environmental pixel art to boot — even if the character sprites are a little more simplistic than we would have liked. Still, if you like the platforming side of things and happen to have a Game Boy Color handy, this one isn't too bad.

14. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (GB) Publisher: Bandai / Developer: Tom Create Release Date: Aug 1994 ( USA ) / 1994 ( UK/EU ) Mighty Morphin Power Rangers on Game Boy is a severely compromised rendition of its SNES counterpart. This port breaks the Ranger and MegaZord sections into alternating sequences, though the fluidity of each is tethered to the pitfalls of the console's tech specs, with dodgy hitboxes and limited animations aplenty. Hey, at least the Super Game Boy allowed for some unique colour palettes for each Ranger...? If you're desperate to play this one, look to the SNES version.

13. Power Rangers: Time Force (GBC) Publisher: THQ / Developer: Natsume Release Date: 15th Apr 2001 ( USA ) / 23rd Nov 2001 ( UK/EU ) Power Rangers: Time Force on Game Boy Color may be a simplified version of its GBA counterpart, this one focuses more on clean-cut platforming. There's still the same time-hopping storyline from the TV series, but the simpler graphics and stripped-back combat make it feel a bit sparser than its 'Advance' counterpart. Fortunately, the level variety is pretty decent, and the game never gets too repeptitive. So, like the GBA version, you could do a lot worse.

12. Power Rangers Samurai (Wii) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Inti Creates Release Date: 2011 ( USA ) / 2011 ( UK/EU ) Much like its DS counterpart, Power Rangers Samurai on Wii is an action-packed side-scroller that doesn't put as much focus on its consoles' input gimmicks as we would have expected. Instead of swinging the Wiimote around in mimicry of the on-screen sword, the more classical button inputs make combat a little less exhausting, but increasingly repetitive. Fortunately, the visuals stand head and shoulders above the DS equivalent, so the combat encounters are a little easier on the eye. It's not the motion-controlled cash grab you might have expected, and for that at least, we can be eternally grateful.