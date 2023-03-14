We're less than two weeks away from the end of the Wii U and 3DS eShops. On 27th March, Nintendo is pulling down the shutters on both digital storefronts for good, meaning that you won't be able to buy any more games on the two platforms.

In the run-up to the stores' closure, however, multiple publishers and developers have decided to give us one last hurrah and offered discounts on some of their games for both platforms. But what on earth do you grab first? That's what we're here for.

We've gathered a list of all of the best 3DS and Wii U games on sale on the eShop in both Europe and North America. Anything that scored an 8/10 or above is eligible here — this is the cream of the eShop crop, here. Some of these are available on Switch, too, but c'mon, why pass up on a great game for a great price, especially if you've never played them before?

This handy list isn't just limited to eShop exclusives, either — there are some physical games that are also getting the digital sale treatment, and they deserve to be snapped up too! Don't forget about our own store where you can get eShop credit to spend on 3DS and Wii U — though you'll need to link up your Nintendo Network ID with your Switch's Nintendo account.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

As sales are different per region, we've split this list up into two — the first pages will cover the 3DS and the last will give you the best Wii U deals.

Note: We'll be keeping this lust up to date as we get more prices and deals on both eShops — hopefully Nintendo will also join the fray, too! Keep your eyes peeled.

KORG M01D (3DS eShop) Publisher: Detune / Developer: Detune Release Date: 7th Nov 2013 ( USA ) / 7th Nov 2013 ( UK/EU )











3DS eShop Price: £9.99 £19.99 (UK) / $17.99 $34.99 (US) KORG M01D does exactly one thing, but it does it very well: it offers as accurate an emulation of the classic M1 synth as you're going to get for the price, even if the interface translates in quirky fashion to the 3DS. There are more fully-featured music suites out there, but the M01D's versatility and the quality of sounds on offer more than make up for the feature gap.



Quell Reflect (3DS eShop) Publisher: CIRCLE Entertainment / Developer: F K Digital Release Date: 20th Feb 2014 ( USA ) / 3rd Jul 2014 ( UK/EU )





3DS eShop Price: £0.99 £3.99 (UK) / $1.99 $3.99 (US) The fact that Quell Reflect takes the “ice” mechanic and creates an experience of it that doesn't make you want to shatter your 3DS (or Switch) against the wall is a testament to the care creator Fallen Tree Games took in the level design and ambience. Puzzle fans looking to curl up with a cup of tea and lose themselves for a while will definitely want to give it a try. While it can be found for cheaper on mobile devices and doesn’t seem to take significant advantage of the hardware, its tiny price tag on the eShop still feels very reasonable for the thoughtful and sophisticated experience it offers.

KORG DSN-12 (3DS eShop) Publisher: Detune / Developer: Detune Release Date: 25th Sep 2014 ( UK/EU )

















3DS eShop Price: £12.49 £24.99 (UK) / $18.50 $37.00 (US) In the right hands, KORG DSN-12 has staggering potential as a time-sink. Packaging together a portable oscilloscope, kaoss pad and full synthesizer in one download makes for a fantastic range of possibilities at a solid price. There are more accessible music composition alternatives out there, but this title certainly delivers on what it promises; a full simulation of a classic synth. The only downside is that this simulation unfortunately seems to include all the online song-sharing capabilities (or total lack thereof) that the late 1970’s could handle, but as a piece of tech on the 3DS, its excellent.



SteamWorld Dig 2 (3DS eShop) Publisher: Image & Form / Developer: Image & Form Release Date: 22nd Feb 2018 ( USA ) / 22nd Feb 2018 ( UK/EU )









3DS eShop Price: £2.99 £14.99 (UK) / $3.99 $19.99 (US) There's no shortage of places to play SteamWorld Dig 2, but Image & Form's sterling support of the good ol' 3DS means you can complete the Dig duo on the same console you played the original on (well, that's where we first played SteamWorld Dig, at least) — then you can pick it up again on Switch in one of the developer's frequent sales! It's a fantastic game on any platform, and owning it two or three times is not only understandable, but recommended.

The Keep (3DS eShop) Publisher: Cinemax / Developer: Cinemax Release Date: 11th Sep 2014 ( USA ) / 18th Sep 2014 ( UK/EU )









3DS eShop Price: £2.69 £8.99 (UK) / $3.89 $12.99 (US) The Keep is not a manic rampage with 16 different flavours of battle axe exploding from slain enemies. Focused more on adventure than conquest, it hearkens back to the first-person dungeon crawlers of the ‘90s while adding a couple of fresh, touch-based elements. There are still some parts that one might consider modernizing further, such as character customization, an instant save button, or an inventory system that makes it easier to swap runes and equipment, but the overall experience is still solid and quite enjoyable once rules and style become clear. Fans of classic-style dungeon crawls who appreciate some thought with their questing should add an -er to the end of this title, whether on 3DS or Switch.

80's Overdrive (3DS eShop) Publisher: Insane Code / Developer: Insane Code Release Date: 7th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 3rd Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )









3DS eShop Price: £0.89 £4.49 (UK) / $1.99 $4.99 (US) 80's Overdrive really nails the presentation side of things with its eye-catching 2D visuals, superb 3D effect and pumping soundtrack. It also controls well and the Career Mode is challenging enough to keep you glued to your 3DS for quite some time. The OutRun-style Time Attack mode and the Level Editor extend the lifespan of this title further, but the occasionally cheap difficulty level has an annoying habit of ruining your race as well as your mood. This is a relatively minor complaint in the grand scheme of things however, and fans of old-school arcade racers will almost certainly forgive this issue in order to play a true tribute to the classics of old. The Switch version is available, but the 3DS is where the magic is.

Tappingo 2 (3DS eShop) Publisher: Goodbye Galaxy Games / Developer: Goodbye Galaxy Games Release Date: 4th Sep 2014 ( USA ) / 25th Jun 2015 ( UK/EU )













3DS eShop Price: £0.99 £2.99 (UK) Tappingo 2 makes some nice improvements while retaining the same light, fun, I-said-I-was-going-to-do-just-one-more-five-puzzles-ago concept of the original, and once again it sits at a price that makes it hard not to recommend to anyone who might be interested. It’s a pure no-brainer for those who loved the first game, while newcomers should make a line for this version first. Note: On the NA 3DS eShop, the original Tappingo is currently $1.99

escapeVektor (3DS eShop) Publisher: Nnooo Release Date: 20th Dec 2012 ( USA ) / 20th Dec 2012 ( UK/EU )

















3DS eShop Price: £1.70 £5.99 (UK) / $1.99 $6.99 (US) escapeVektor is a great game. It's not without its flaws, but they're extremely minor when compared against everything the game gets exactly right. The visual presentation is simplistic brilliance, the soundtrack is perfect, and the play controls are tight. A narrow view area and some unfair placements of enemy respawn points can both lead to unfortunate deaths, but the achievements, medals system, secret exits, bonus stages and online leaderboards all more than make up for it. It's everything that was great about the WiiWare game, but four times as big for only twice the price. You'd be foolish to let this one get away.