Oof, nothing like a good eShop sale, right?

Nintendo's back with another belter, knocking up to 80% off a whole bunch of games to ease those January blues. Naturally, with so many titles to choose from, it can be difficult to really determine which ones are going to be worth your hard-earned cash. That's where we come in.

We've compiled a list of every game in Nintendo's 'Jump-Start' January Sale that we've scored at least a 9/10. There's still quite a lot here, but you'll at least be safe in the knowledge that whatever you go for will provide a heap of entertainment (and who knows, maybe you'll stumble across your new favourite game).

Note. We've given sale prices in USD with the percentage discount — commensurate savings can be found on eShops across the Americas, including Canada, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. We'll be updating this guide if new games are added.

Okay, let's check out some of the best games available in Nintendo's January eShop sale...

Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch eShop) Publisher: Enhance Games / Developer: Resonair Release Date: 8th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 8th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU ) $19.99 (-50%) Tetris is one of the greatest video games of all time, and Tetris Effect: Connected is perhaps the best iteration of the classic puzzler yet. While this Switch port doesn't offer a great deal over existing versions in terms of features, it delivers the one key ingredient that its rivals cannot: portability. Sure, some will argue that Tetris Effect: Connected's unique brand of synesthesia only really comes alive when played on PSVR or an Oculus Quest headset, but we'd argue passionately that this game benefits far more from the ability to pick it up and play whenever, wherever. Just as the Game Boy and Tetris combined to create an irresistible, world-conquering fusion back in 1989, Tetris Effect: Connected has finally found the hardware that allows it to truly shine, making this an utterly essential purchase for all Nintendo Switch owners. Just don't forget those headphones. Tetris Effect: Connected $39.99

Undertale (Switch eShop) Publisher: 8-4 / Developer: 8-4 Release Date: 18th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 18th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU ) $10.04 (-33%) Undertale is a brilliant and smartly-designed game that understands well what makes a good RPG work; so much so that it can upend expectations and deliver something that’s almost a satire of the genre. It’s been a long time since we’ve played a game that manages to surprise so often and in so many unique ways, and even if it doesn’t look like much, Undertale has way more going for it under the surface. Excellently written characters, a genre-bending battle system and a solid soundtrack make this one an easy recommendation, especially to RPG lovers.

OneShot: World Machine Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: DANGEN Entertainment / Developer: Future Cat Release Date: 22nd Sep 2022 ( USA ) / 22nd Sep 2022 ( UK/EU ) $10.49 (-30%) A short, compelling point-and-click adventure game originally developed in 2014, OneShot: World Machine Edition has an endearing, sombre story in which developer Future Cat makes you – the player – a character. The quest of Nico, a cat-like child, is framed as a game installed on a PC that functions as both a menu and narrative device and Niko will frequently break the fourth wall to address you by your Nintendo Switch profile name as you guide her through a dying world. Unlike the adventure games of two or three decades ago, none of the puzzles stumped us, yet the dopamine rush hit us all the same when things slid into place. Before we knew it, the credits rolled, and we sat back, pensive from its bittersweet ending. A Very Good Game™. OneShot: World Machine Edition $34.99

Sea of Stars (Switch eShop) Publisher: Sabotage / Developer: Sabotage Release Date: 29th Aug 2023 ( USA ) / 29th Aug 2023 ( UK/EU ) $27.99 (-20%) Sea of Stars is a sensational achievement for Sabotage. The studio is two for two in providing impressively designed and genuinely innovative takes on classic genres. Some pacing issues aside, the complex narrative, deep and strategic combat, thoughtful level design, and fantastic visuals and music all combine to make this one of the easiest recommendations we can make. If you consider yourself a fan of old-school RPGs, you must play Sea of Stars. And if not? The execution and polish here are so good that we’d suggest you give it a try anyway. There are few games that would be a better introduction and representation of what makes JRPGs great. Sea of Stars is an instant classic and a new high-water mark for modern retro-styled indies. You really shouldn’t miss out. Sea of Stars (Multi-Language) $37.99

Persona 4 Golden (Switch eShop) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Atlus Persona Team Release Date: 19th Jan 2023 ( USA ) / 19th Jan 2023 ( UK/EU ) $12.99 (-35%) Persona 4 Golden remains a thoroughly enjoyable and engrossing RPG that, for the most part, has stood the test of time. Although its visuals might be a bit dated, the gameplay and story presented here do more than enough to justify the purchase, while all the tweaks and additions that came with this ‘Golden’ edition round out most of the rougher edges from the initial PS2 release. If you're looking to give the Persona series a shot, Persona 5 Royal is a good place to start, but P4G is an excellent entry in the series and one that we would recommend you pick up when you can.

Florence (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mountains Release Date: 13th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU ) $1.99 (67%) Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness, and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature, or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.

Okami HD (Switch eShop) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 9th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 9th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-50%) Okami HD is an utterly fantastic piece of software, and we feel you’d be doing yourself a disservice to pass on it. It's a 40-hour adventure that emulates Zelda wonderfully, adds in plenty of memorable mechanics, features one of the most beautiful art styles in gaming, and is completely playable on the go, to boot. It may be showing its age a bit visually and its combat is sometimes a little on the easy side, but Okami is an important, fun, and notable landmark in gaming history — and one of the easiest recommendations we can make for your Switch library. OKAMI HD - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code] $19.99

Outer Wilds (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mobius Digital Release Date: 7th Dec 2023 ( USA ) / 7th Dec 2023 ( UK/EU ) $19.99 (-20%) If you can overlook the technical challenges – and we could – Outer Wilds remains a wondrous experience on Switch. With almost no gating and free rein to investigate a rich corner of the universe, it captures the quest for learning in the most direct way possible: the only reward for progress is knowledge. Starting with no information at all, you come to understand the intricacies of this little solar system better than its inhabitants. Having soared through such an epic, introspective, and existentially inquisitive adventure, we probably came to understand ourselves a little more, too.

Neon White (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Angel Matrix Release Date: 16th Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 16th Jun 2022 ( UK/EU ) $14.99 (-40%) From its excellent writing, music, and presentation to its intense and satisfying core gameplay, Neon White is one of the most exciting things we’ve played all year, and it’s a game we can't see ourselves putting down for a long time as we try to best our previous times. It successfully brings together elements from apparently disparate genres in new and exciting ways and seems poised to become the next great speedrunning title. It's one that action game fans and Switch owners in general won't want to miss. Neon White $39.99

What Remains of Edith Finch (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Giant Sparrow Release Date: 4th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 4th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU ) $4.99 (-75%) What Remains of Edith Finch is a 'Walking Sim' that doesn’t just tell an unforgettable story – it's genuinely unforgettable. As tragic as its tale is, it always manages to entertain. As one section ends and as you fight back tears, you’ll always carry on, because the next story is as engrossing as the last. If you want a strong feature-length story that doesn’t waste a minute, Edith Finch is the one you need.

Dusk (Switch eShop) Publisher: New Blood Interactive / Developer: New Blood Interactive Release Date: 28th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 28th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU ) $13.99 (-30%) Dusk is one hell of an impressive piece of software and possibly the single best Unity port to Switch we've ever seen, sidestepping typical performance problems and delivering a brilliant experience of a brilliant game. It's not as good a game as Quake, but almost nothing is. There's a relatively limited arsenal of weapons — they're all great, but there's no iconic gun here, just your usual pistol, shotty, assault rifle, explosives, et al. We're being churlish with our criticisms here, though — ultimately, Dusk is another absolute cracker in Switch's FPS roster.

UNSIGHTED (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Studio Pixel Punk Release Date: 30th Sep 2021 ( USA ) / 30th Sep 2021 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-50%) Unsighted combines some very familiar ideas: it’s a top-down, roguelite, sci-fi Metroidvania with a strong 16-bit aesthetic. Its time-is-ticking, post-apocalyptic scenario is brought to life by the enchanting palettes of its pixel art, making a world you want to explore, full of characters you want to know. Far from punishing, it leans more on the 'lite' than the 'rogue', letting fun prevail – as it will, thanks to the addictive rhythm of the controls, backed by punchy sounds. The cooperative multiplayer is icing on top of an already well-iced cake. Combining flavours of Super Nintendo classics with modern playability, Unsighted is the game 1995 desperately wanted to make but just didn’t know how.

Downwell (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Moppin Release Date: 31st Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 31st Jan 2019 ( UK/EU ) $2.00 (-33%) This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell. Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, it’s a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection.

Gone Home (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Annapurna Interactive Release Date: 6th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 6th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU ) $4.49 (-70%) Several years on, there’s no denying the cultural and developmental impact Gone Home has had on the game industry. Both as a near-perfect exercise in interactive storytelling and an example of how to handle complex and very real ideas in a game, only Life is Strange has ever come close to matching its significance. While there still isn’t much ‘game’ to be found here, the story you unravel through exploring an empty home will stay with you long after you’ve put down your Switch. Essential.