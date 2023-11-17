It's time for this year's Black Friday sales, and Nintendo's European Switch eShops are getting in early on them this year with a large selection of discounted games that will be added to before the sale ends on 3rd December 2023.

However, with so many games discounted — a colossal 2,717 according to our eShop at the time of writing! (although not all those are part of this specific sale) — it can be hard to know where to start. Our wishlists are overflowing as it is, so below we've rounded up every game in the Nintendo's European Black Friday sale that we've awarded 9/10 or higher.

Note. We've given sale prices in GBP with the percentage discount — commensurate EUR savings can be found across European eShops. We'll be updating this guide as new games are added.

If you're looking to stock up on eShop credit, we can help you out with an extra 5% saving on top of the ones listed below — check out our store and use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Okay, let's take a look at the cream of the eShop crop...

Gorogoa (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Buried Signal Release Date: 14th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 14th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )













£3.49 (-71%) As you can see from this list, the Switch’s eShop is saturated with bucketloads of high-quality content. This is great in one way, of course, but stumbling across hidden gems within it will get tougher as time goes on. Gorogoa is one such gem; a puzzle game quite unlike any other that deserves your attention. It is a little on the short side, but the creativity that has been put into its design, and the effect it will have on you during your time exploring its gorgeous world, is something that you’ll want to experience. If you’re looking for something new to try, this would be an excellent choice.

Subnautica (Switch eShop) Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment / Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment Release Date: 14th May 2021 ( USA ) / 14th May 2021 ( UK/EU )

















£8.24 (-67%) When Unknown Worlds announced they were bringing Subnautica to Switch we were hugely excited, this is one of our all-time favourite games after all, but it was excitement tempered with a degree of scepticism as to how on earth they'd manage to cram the entire experience onto Switch in a properly playable manner. As it turns out, we needn't have worried as this is a super solid port that — besides a few loading stutters here and there and some scenery pop-in that's present in every other version of the game — successfully delivers one of the very best open-world survival experiences on any platform to Nintendo's hybrid console.

Card Shark (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Nerial Release Date: 2nd Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 2nd Jun 2022 ( UK/EU )

















£8.99 (-50%) Card Shark is the kind of game that at first blush seems like it just won’t work. Lots of dialogue bookended by brief, simplistic minigame sequences seems like it would make for an experience that would lose its luster quickly, yet we couldn’t put it down. Witty writing, high-stakes gameplay, and a gorgeous art style all come together here to make for a game that’s well-executed and unique in its appeal. If you’re looking to try something awesome that notably bucks most modern gaming trends, Card Shark is absolutely something we’d recommend, well worth your time and money.

Ape Out (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Gabe Cuzzillo Release Date: 28th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 28th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )









£3.37 (-75%) The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library. Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. We’d give Ape Out a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.

Blazing Chrome (Switch eShop) Publisher: The Arcade Crew / Developer: JoyMasher Release Date: 11th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU )









£6.11 (-60%) For those longing for a time when side-scrolling shooters ruled the roost, Blazing Chrome is exactly what you're looking for. Perfect for short sessions, its slick gameplay and old-school art direction make for an astonishingly fun game full of explosions, epic set pieces, and spectacular boss battles. Its brutal difficulty may not be for everyone, but if you're up for the challenge, then get ready for one of the most accomplished 2D action titles in years.

Dead Cells (Switch) Publisher: Motion Twin / Developer: Motion Twin Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







£13.49 (-40%) Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelite design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendor, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one, it’s a must-buy. Dead Cells $29.95

£23.18

