It's time for this year's Black Friday sales, and Nintendo's European Switch eShops are getting in early on them this year with a large selection of discounted games that will be added to before the sale ends on 3rd December 2023.
However, with so many games discounted — a colossal 2,717 according to our eShop at the time of writing! (although not all those are part of this specific sale) — it can be hard to know where to start. Our wishlists are overflowing as it is, so below we've rounded up every game in the Nintendo's European Black Friday sale that we've awarded 9/10 or higher.
Note. We've given sale prices in GBP with the percentage discount — commensurate EUR savings can be found across European eShops. We'll be updating this guide as new games are added.
Okay, let's take a look at the cream of the eShop crop...
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (Switch eShop)
£9.79 (-30%)
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is an absolute triumph in 'neo-retro' game design. It boasts fluid combat with plenty of variety in environmental and enemy design and an art style that looks like it beamed straight over from the early '90s. While its overall short length might be a bit of a sticking point for some, those looking for an action title that is not only a fantastic experience but also feels like an authentically retro one will find this to be an absolute no-brainer.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Switch)
£14.99 (-70%)
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fantastic experience, a great big celebration of everything Star Wars. The upgrades to the series' core gameplay here — the combo-focused combat, flashy space battles, boss encounters, over-the-shoulder shooting action, and cover system — all combine to make this the best Lego Star Wars has ever felt to play. Throw in a humongous open-world setting that's bursting at the seams with secrets and collectibles and you've got an absolute smorgasbord of all things Star Wars to dig into. Yub nub.
Gorogoa (Switch eShop)
£3.49 (-71%)
As you can see from this list, the Switch’s eShop is saturated with bucketloads of high-quality content. This is great in one way, of course, but stumbling across hidden gems within it will get tougher as time goes on. Gorogoa is one such gem; a puzzle game quite unlike any other that deserves your attention. It is a little on the short side, but the creativity that has been put into its design, and the effect it will have on you during your time exploring its gorgeous world, is something that you’ll want to experience. If you’re looking for something new to try, this would be an excellent choice.
Persona Collection
£47.44 (-35%)
Persona 5 Royal is the very definition of ‘required reading' for JRPG fans. A deep and moving story, stylish presentation, amazing soundtrack, and decision-driven gameplay all combine to make for an unforgettable and exceptional experience that proves itself to be every bit deserving of the hype and praise it’s already received. While those who have played this elsewhere may want to consider whether Switch's portability is enough of a selling point to justify paying full price to double dip, it suits it perfectly.
Also included in Persona Collection, Persona 4 Golden remains a thoroughly enjoyable and engrossing RPG that, for the most part, has stood the test of time. Although its visuals might be a bit dated, the gameplay and story presented here do more than enough to justify the purchase, while all the tweaks and additions that came with this ‘Golden’ edition round out most of the rougher edges from the initial PS2 release.
Persona 3 Portable, also included, is the most skippable of the mainline Persona games on Switch at present. An engrossing story and well-balanced gameplay loop easily justify a purchase, though things like Tartarus’ repetitive floors, the visual novel presentation, and the lack of FES content hold this one back from the heights its successors reached. We’d give P3P a recommendation, though only after having played both P4G and P5R.
OPUS: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition (Switch eShop)
£15.74 (-30%)
OPUS: Echo of Starsong is a lovely game, an emotional adventure that represents the apex of the series to date and easily one of the best story-driven games on Switch. It's also excellent value for money, offering around ten hours of game for its low price, more if you really take your time and soak the whole thing up the way you really should do. While the character designs are a little too familiar, the characters themselves are complex, interesting, and likeable, and the story told with them is a complete, satisfying tale. Oh, and when the opening suggests playing with headphones? That's a hard agree from us, both to help with the music-based puzzles and simply to enjoy the excellent score.
Subnautica (Switch eShop)
£8.24 (-67%)
When Unknown Worlds announced they were bringing Subnautica to Switch we were hugely excited, this is one of our all-time favourite games after all, but it was excitement tempered with a degree of scepticism as to how on earth they'd manage to cram the entire experience onto Switch in a properly playable manner. As it turns out, we needn't have worried as this is a super solid port that — besides a few loading stutters here and there and some scenery pop-in that's present in every other version of the game — successfully delivers one of the very best open-world survival experiences on any platform to Nintendo's hybrid console.
Card Shark (Switch eShop)
£8.99 (-50%)
Card Shark is the kind of game that at first blush seems like it just won’t work. Lots of dialogue bookended by brief, simplistic minigame sequences seems like it would make for an experience that would lose its luster quickly, yet we couldn’t put it down. Witty writing, high-stakes gameplay, and a gorgeous art style all come together here to make for a game that’s well-executed and unique in its appeal. If you’re looking to try something awesome that notably bucks most modern gaming trends, Card Shark is absolutely something we’d recommend, well worth your time and money.
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe
£34.19 (-43%)
New mechanics, monsters, and a gorgeous setting make Monster Hunter Rise a new high-water mark for the franchise. The Wirebug, Switch Skills, Palamute, and carefully thought-out monsters shake things up enough to make the game feel fresh for hunters who have previously spent thousands of hours with the series, and while the package could be slightly intimidating for newcomers, it's arguably the ideal place to get started if you're serious about getting into the franchise. And, with a peerless four-player multiplayer experience, the Rampage quests are a blast. Monster Hunter Rise is one of the strongest entries into the franchise to date, and another stone-cold classic for the Nintendo Switch.
And the Sunbreak DLC is a success in multiple ways, with enough that's new or different to make it a must-have expansion for Monster Hunter Rise fans. New mechanics and content are enjoyable, the challenge is turned up, and it's still an audiovisual treat. It's a welcome reminder that there's nothing else quite like Capcom's monster-slaying franchise, and even in moments where it's 'just more of the same but harder', that's still more than enough.
Ape Out (Switch eShop)
£3.37 (-75%)
The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library. Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. We’d give Ape Out a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.
Blazing Chrome (Switch eShop)
£6.11 (-60%)
For those longing for a time when side-scrolling shooters ruled the roost, Blazing Chrome is exactly what you're looking for. Perfect for short sessions, its slick gameplay and old-school art direction make for an astonishingly fun game full of explosions, epic set pieces, and spectacular boss battles. Its brutal difficulty may not be for everyone, but if you're up for the challenge, then get ready for one of the most accomplished 2D action titles in years.
Return to Monkey Island (Switch eShop)
£13.49 (-40%)
Return to Monkey Island reaches into your heart, rips out your desire to know THE SECRET, and clenches it in front of your face. As hard as it would be to concede that The Secret of Monkey Island™ might always have been a MacGuffin, it’s agonising to contemplate that your 30-year longing for the Monkey Island 3 might be just the same. Delighting as you tremor, Return presents to your transfixed gaze a phenomenal point-and-click adventure, bubbling with passion and fun. All the way through, you will hope, achingly, that the big reveal is coming – and then…
Dead Cells (Switch)
£13.49 (-40%)
Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelite design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendor, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one, it’s a must-buy.
No Man's Sky (Switch)
£19.99 (-50%)
No Man's Sky on Switch is a fantastic port of a game we genuinely didn't believe could make the transition to Nintendo's console without some serious technical issues. Hello Games has made the necessary cutbacks and downgrades to get this intergalactic survival sandbox playing at a super solid frame rate and the colourful, chunky graphical style here ensures that it all still looks pretty fantastic to boot. With all of the game's previous updates and content included — barring multiplayer at this point — and a plethora of customisation options courtesy of the massive Waypoint update, this is an easy recommendation for survival fans and an impressive Switch port.
Grapple Dog (Switch eShop)
£4.07 (-66%)
Grapple Dog is one of the most refreshingly unfussy platformers we've seen in a long time. The central mechanic (other than, well, being a dog) is the titular grapple which allows you to traverse the game's perfectly-sized levels using said hook to swing from ceilings, build momentum, attach to enemies and Donkey Kong Country-style cannons, and generally add a whole layer of mechanical complexity while maintaining extremely simple three-button controls. It isn't quite perfect, but developer Medallion does precisely what it sets out to do — deliver an unpretentious platformer that's a hell of a lot of fun to play.
Comments 10
I might pick up LEGO Star Wars.. although I'm not really familiar with the movies. I've only seen the first one and the one where they introduce Rey (I think it's episode 8)?
Makes you realize how many good games Switch has. I actually bought Steam Deck OLED yesterday... cancelled order after around 3 hours. I just sat down, looked at my games collection and said to myself: do I really need it? Switch games might not look or run as well as on Deck, but they're fine. Fine enough for me and I have a modded Switch, which means that I have Android + Linux on it as well. Sorry Gaben, maybe some other time.
BTW: You can still buy physical releases of Fast RMX (https://superraregames.com/products/steelbook-srg-78-fast-rmx-switch) and The Touryst (https://superraregames.com/products/steelbook-srg-77-the-touryst-switch) mentioned in the article, directly from the source (they're sending from London, UK - all costs inclusive in shipment if you're from EU for example). Not on sale, but ye, just worth mentioning as there aren't that many of them left. Can't actually believe that Fast RMX is still there
Get Blazing Chrome, avoid Moonrider.
With a wish list of over 30 titles, I am wondering which of those will go on sale, and how much space I have for all these games. I would get more memory, but I prefer to simply delete or archive. Oh, decisions!
Damn, how am I supposed to afford 56 games at once!
A Short Hike - simply one of the best indie games I have ever played!! If you never play this in your lifetime DON'T call yourself a gamer!! This is an 11!!!!!!!!!!!! BUY THIS NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Grapple Dog - It will slowly increase the difficulty but this game had me hook line and sinker!!! This game kicks ass!! BUY IT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!
Quite a few quality games there. Already have all the ones I'm interested in though.
I know it's cheap, but don't let that tempt you, Florence should not be on anyone's list of 9/10 games. Yes, the art style might be quirky enough to catch your eye, but the process of working through this game is so... so tedious.
And Gone Home, while not as irritatingly tedious as Florence, is also crazy overrated by a 9/10 score.
Gorogoa, Short Hike and Downwell are no brainer purchases at that price
Cyber Shadow is another high recommendation from me - don’t really hear it mentioned enough. It was vastly superior to The Messenger in my experience. Might try Katana Zero from this sale for a similar vibe.
@rushiosan is moonrider no good?
