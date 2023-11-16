Nintendo has launched its much-anticipated Black Friday Switch eShop sale in Europe, knocking up to 90% off the prices of a bunch of awesome games.

There are more titles on the way in the coming days, so be sure to keep an eye on Nintendo's official website for the full list, but we'll be highlighting some of the exceptional deals you can grab right here.

If you want to make even more of a saving ( and who doesn't?), then you can get 5% off eShop credit through our store using the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

So, let's take a look at what's on offer, eh?