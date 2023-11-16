Black Friday
Image: Nintendo Life

Nintendo has launched its much-anticipated Black Friday Switch eShop sale in Europe, knocking up to 90% off the prices of a bunch of awesome games.

There are more titles on the way in the coming days, so be sure to keep an eye on Nintendo's official website for the full list, but we'll be highlighting some of the exceptional deals you can grab right here.

If you want to make even more of a saving ( and who doesn't?), then you can get 5% off eShop credit through our store using the code BLACKFRIDAY.

So, let's take a look at what's on offer, eh?

Game Discount Sale Price
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time 50% £22.49
Dead Cells 40% £13.49
Disney Dreamlight Valley - Ultimate Edition 40% £35.09
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen 83% £4.24
EA Sports FC 24 50% £27.49
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 70% £14.99
Little Nightmares I & II Bundle 70% £13.49
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition 56% £32.99
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe 43% £34.19
Moonlighter 90% £2.24
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered 80% £6.99
No Man's Sky 50% £19.99
Persona Collection 35% £47.44
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy 67% £9.89
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 50% £17.99
Sonic Frontiers 60% £19.99
Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition 30% £41.99
Unravel Two 87% £3.34

Which games will you be purchasing during Nintendo's Black Friday sale? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.

