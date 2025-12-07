Update [ ]: First 4 Figures has now shared its first proper look at its Decayed Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once again, pre-orders will go on sale on 18th December 2025.

"The statue draws inspiration from the scene where the Master Sword is shattered by the Gloom released during Ganondorf’s resurrection beneath Hyrule Castle. This life-size statue depicts the Decayed Master Sword standing upright, with the dark energy of the Gloom spreading upward from the resin base and enveloping the corroded sections of the blade. The handle is crafted from metal, the blade is made of durable ABS, and the sword can be detached from the base."

Original Story:

If you played Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you're probably familiar with the Decayed Master Sword. First 4 Figures now has plans for a "life-size" statue of it, with pre-orders scheduled to open on 18th December 2025.

Pricing hasn't been revealed just yet, but if you sign up to the First 4 Figures email, you can get $10.00 off. For now, here's a teaser in the form of a silhouette reveal:

"DECAYED MASTER SWORD PRE-ORDERS OPEN IN 12 DAYS! SILHOUETTE REVEAL: Decayed Master Sword Life-Size statue’s silhouette is out! It’s on its way real soon!"

First 4 Figures also has a range of other Zelda-themed items including a Sheikah Slate, Majora's Mask, Hylian Shield and various statues based on characters from Breath of the Wild.

If you're looking for a smaller and more affordable Decayed Master Sword this holiday season, Hallmark also released an ornament version earlier this year. You can see it in our previous story.