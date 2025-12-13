It's been a huge week for Mega Man, with Capcom revealing a brand-new entry in the series will be coming to the Switch, Switch 2 and other platforms in 2027.

Surprisingly, Capcom has another announcement to share about Blue Bomber. The 2018 Switch release Mega Man 11 has received a new update. It adds support for two new languages to the game: Latam Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

Players will be able to swap languages from the options page under the Language Settings. Here's the official announcement:

You can change the language from the options page under Language Settings.



This has already led to some fans on social media requesting more updates for this particular entry – including calls for a resolution and performance upgrade on the Switch 2. Capcom hasn't said anything about additional updates for Mega Man 11 in the future, and this update was out of the blue.

If you haven't already played Mega Man 11, there is currently a sale for the game taking place on the eShop. In our review here on Nintendo Life, we gave this title nine out of ten stars, calling it a glorious return for one of gaming's greatest heroes.