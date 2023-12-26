Nintendo Life Most Anticipated Switch Games 2024
Looking for the best new Nintendo Switch games releasing soon? 2023 was a banner year for the now-ageing hybrid console, and even if it looks like the Switch is winding down as it approaches its eighth year on the market, there are still plenty of beauties to pick up in 2024.

In terms of first-party offerings, Another Code is making its grand return, as is Mario vs. Donkey Kong. Princess Peach is taking centre stage in a brand-new game. And remasters of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon are on the way. The third-party slate is looking pretty healthy too — maybe 2024 is the year we finally get Silksong, as well?

Which upcoming Switch games have us saving up our Nintendo eShop Gold Points? Below we've rounded up 30 of the biggest new Nintendo Switch games coming soon. They run the gamut from AAA first-party offerings to DLC to promising-looking indies. We'll be adding to (and subtracting from) this list as the weeks and months go by.

Let's take a look at our most anticipated Switch games for the months ahead...

Nintendo Switch Upcoming Games

Laika: Aged Through Blood (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Headup / Developer: Brainwash Gang
Release Date: 11th Jan 2024 (USA) / 11th Jan 2024 (UK/EU)

How do you update the ever-popular Metroidvania genre? Turn it into a 'Motorvania', that's how. Laika: Aged Through Blood launched on Steam in 2023 to extremely positive reviews, and the Switch version of this motorbike action-platformer is coming on 11th January 2024.

Another Code: Recollection (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Cing
Release Date: 19th Jan 2024 (USA) / 19th Jan 2024 (UK/EU)

DS cult classic Another Code: Two Memories (Trace Memory) and its Wii sequel have been bundled together on Switch for what is looking like a stunning remake. Another Code: Recollection brings back Ashley Edwards as she heads to the Blood Edward Island to find her father, who is presumed dead. We loved the original back on the DS, and the Wii sequel never made it to North America. Luckily, this duo will be launching on Switch quite soon — on 19th January 2024.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Switch)

Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft Montpellier
Release Date: 18th Jan 2024 (USA) / 18th Jan 2024 (UK/EU)

A brand new entry in the Prince of Persia series certainly wasn't on our bucket list, but The Lost Crown looks to be taking the franchise in a fast-paced Metroidvania direction. We loved what we got to play around Summer Game Fest 2023, and we're excited to check this out when it lands on 19th January 2024.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom
Release Date: 25th Jan 2024 (USA) / 25th Jan 2024 (UK/EU)

After the fantastic Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy came to Switch in 2019, we thought it was only a matter of time before the next three games in the franchise would make their way to the console. And with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy arriving on 26th January 2024, we're looking forward to getting back into the stand with some of our favourite characters from Capcom's outstanding courtroom drama series.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (Switch eShop)

Release Date: 14th Feb 2024 (USA) / 14th Feb 2024 (UK/EU)

If you had a PlayStation growing up, then there's no way you're not excited for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. This is the classic trilogy brought up-to-date for the 21st century. You can play all three titles in both the old blocky polygons or a brand-new enhanced visual style, and it comes with all of the expansions and secret levels. Fabulous. This collection is due to launch on 14th February 2024 — a perfect present for Valentine's Day, we think.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 16th Feb 2024 (USA) / 16th Feb 2024 (UK/EU)

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct was a big love letter to handheld gamers, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong was one of the highlights. This is a remake of the very first game on GBA, which was a delightful puzzle platformer. The remake brings enhanced 3D graphics (look at DK's fur!) and co-op play to the table, meaning you and a friend can team up to rescue the Mini-Marios. Mario vs. Donkey Kong climbs onto Switch on 16th February 2024.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Switch)

Publisher: Spike Chunsoft / Developer: Spike Chunsoft
Release Date: 27th Feb 2024 (USA) / 27th Feb 2024 (UK/EU)

First announced in the Japanese version of the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, Spike Chunsoft has confirmed that Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island is coming to the West.

A roguelike Mystery Dungeon side series which began in 1995 with Mystery Dungeon 2. Shiren the Warrior, it appears that this will deliver the series' traditional dungeon-crawling while introducing some new quality-of-life features such as "two types of live search displays that can be used for different purposes or the ability to track your own steps on the mini-map." It's out both physically and to download on 27th February 2024.

Unicorn Overlord (Switch)

Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Vanillaware
Release Date: 8th Mar 2024 (USA) / 8th Mar 2024 (UK/EU)

A Vanillaware title is always going to look absolutely beautiful, but the Japanese developer rarely misses in terms of gameplay, too. And with Unicorn Overlord, we're getting a traditional tactical turn-based RPG. With a huge world to explore and over 60 unique characters to recruit into your army, we'll be lining up on the frontlines come 8th March, 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 2nd Mar 2024 (USA) / 2nd Mar 2024 (UK/EU)

We've been begging for a new Princess Peach game for years, and the Switch has given the Mushroom Kingdom's ruler her due. Princess Peach: Showtime! lets the pink princess don a number of outfits that give her different abilities, and she must use these to save the Sparkle Theatre from Grape and the Sour Bunch. Peach pops open the parasol — and the curtains — on 22nd March 2024 on Switch.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch eShop)

Publisher: 505 Games / Developer: Rabbit & Bear Studios
Release Date: 23rd Apr 2024 (USA) / 23rd Apr 2024 (UK/EU)

The title isn't lying — there are at least 100 playable characters in this epic Suikoden-inspired RPG. After absolutely smashing its Kickstarter goal at the end of 2022 and raising $3.5 million, we can confidently say that each of these Hundred Heroes will be worth at least $35,000. That's how that works, right?

Originally due to release in 2023, the Suikoden creator's brand new game will be launching on 23rd April 2024.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (Switch eShop)

Publisher: EA Originals / Developer: Surgent Studios
Release Date: 23rd Apr 2024 (USA) / 23rd Apr 2024 (UK/EU)

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is a brand new EA Originals title that we think stole the show at The Game Awards 2023. Developed by Surgent Studios, which was founded by actor and performer Abubakar Salim (known for Raised by Wolves and for playing Bayek of Siwa in Assassin's Creed Origins), this is a stunning-looking Metroidvania inspired by Bantu myth which explores loss and grief. It launches on Switch on 23rd April 2024.