BOKURA: planet (Switch 2) Publisher: KODANSHA / Developer: Tokoronyori Release Date: 7th Aug 2025 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2025 ( UK/EU )

















£4.64 / $5.49 / €5.39 A follow-up to developer tokoronyori's BOKURA from 2023, BOKURA: planet was a lovely surprise. This two-player-only puzzle-platformer features an intriguing, diverging co-op narrative that creates tension beneath its novel puzzles without completely jettisoning its cutesy vibes for pixel horror. If you're looking for a reflective, grown-up adventure with laughs, gasps, and perhaps even a tear or two — and one that really showcases GameChat — this affecting little expedition will claim but a few hours of your life and is worth enlisting a friend for.

Core Keeper - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Publisher: Fireshine Games / Developer: Pugstorm Release Date: 28th Jan 2026 ( USA ) / 28th Jan 2026 ( UK/EU ) £15.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 Core Keeper is a wonderfully engaging and mysterious survival sandbox that is tough to put down once it gets its hooks in you. An expertly judged progression curve, tons of secrets and unlockables, and excellent presentation all come together to make this one an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a great new survival game. If you’ve had your fill of stalwarts like Minecraft or Terraria and are looking for the next great game to scratch that itch, look no further.

DAVE THE DIVER Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Publisher: MINTROCKET Release Date: 6th Nov 2025 ( USA ) / 6th Nov 2025 ( UK/EU ) £16.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 In 2023, a year dominated by titanic, big-budget releases like Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Wonder, off-the-wall roguelike Dave The Diver stepped up to the plate and knocked the ball clear of the park with a heaving swing. Its charming animations and writing supplement a mechanically dense experience that never stops dangling a new carrot to chase. You owe it to yourself to pick up this outstandingly funny, enthralling, and weird gem.

Deltarune (Switch 2) Publisher: 8-4 / Developer: tobyfox Release Date: 5th Jun 2025 ( USA ) / 5th Jun 2025 ( UK/EU )



















£20.99 / $24.99 / €23.99 Deltarune is a game that can feel odd to recommend, as it’s both difficult to convey in words what makes this game feel special and… well, with further chapters yet to join the present four, it still isn’t finished yet. Its goofy and subversive narrative, innovative battle mechanics, and killer soundtrack all combine to make this follow-up to Undertale from Toby Fox worth the purchase in its current state, even if it is incomplete and the visuals feel a tad underwhelming.

Fast Fusion (Switch 2) Publisher: Shin'en Multimedia / Developer: Shin'en Multimedia Release Date: 5th Jun 2025 ( USA ) / 5th Jun 2025 ( UK/EU )



















£13.49 / $14.99 / €14.99 Fast Fusion may not have the most comprehensive collection of tracks, but it's easily the most accomplished entry in Shin'en Multimedia's series so far. The new jump ability adds a new layer of strategy to the gameplay, while experimenting with the fusion mechanic to find the perfect vehicle is a joy. The occasional grinding to save up money can be a momentary drag, but if you're after something a bit more 'hardcore' than Mario Kart World, Fast Fusion is a no-brainer, and an absolute must-buy.