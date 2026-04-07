Following a major system update for the Switch 1 and 2 last month, Nintendo has now released a much small firmware update for both hybrid platforms.

Version 22.1.0 includes "system stability improvements" following the rollout of Version 22.0.0, which introduced a lot of improvements and adjustments, so this is likely crushing some bugs and smoothing things out. If a datamine does reveal anything else about what's going on with this latest update, we'll be sure to let you know.

For now, this is a reminder to update your system if you want to be able to access the latest content and continue playing games online. Here's the full rundown (via Nintendo's official support page):

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General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

If you didn't catch last month's update, the Switch 2 update included the surprise release of "Handheld Mode Boost", which allows users to run Switch software on the Switch 2 Handheld Mode, as if it was in TV Mode. You can find out more about it in our previous coverage.

This latest firmware update release has arrived ahead of the "free-to-start" Pokémon Champions this week, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream next week.