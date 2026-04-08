Mystery Gift codes have been a mainstay of Pokémon games for years now, and that trend continues in Pokémon Champions.

Below, we'll be keeping track of every Champions Mystery Gift code, detailing what it unlocks and its expiry date — so you never have to worry about missing out on a freebie. As ever, thank you to Serebii.net for the to-the-minute Pokémon updates on Bluesky.

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Complete list of active Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift Codes

Here is a full list of all Mystery Gift codes currently available in Pokémon Champions.

Worry not, we'll be updating this list whenever a new code arrives.

Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift code Reward Expiry Date CHAMP10N Machamp 31st Aug 2026

Complete list of expired Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift Codes

Here is the list of every Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift code that has expired — yes, it's rather quiet at the moment!

Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift code Reward Expiry Date N/A N/A N/A

How to redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokémon Champions

To redeem a Mystery Gift code in Pokémon Champions, simply follow these instructions:

Note: To redeem codes, you'll need to have finished Cordy's initial training, recruited your first Pokémon, and completed your first Ranked Battle.

From the main menu, select 'Submenu' from the bottom bar Scroll down and select 'Mystery Gifts' Enter an active code

Once redeemed, you'll find your Mystery Gift reward in your Mailbox.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more Champions Mystery Gift codes and will update this list whenever a new one comes in.