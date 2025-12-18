Update #2 []:
Some of you may have been scrubbing up, ready to dive into PowerWash Simulator 2's first DLC pack tomorrow, but it looks like we're going to have to wait a little longer to see the Adventure Time expansion on Switch 2.
FuturLab has announced at the eleventh hour that the DLC is being delayed on Nintendo's new hybrid, citing unforeseen delays in the "submission and certification process" as the reason for the pushback. While a precise new date was not given, the dev stated that it should arrive on Switch 2 "at least two weeks after other platforms" (where it will still go live tomorrow, 9th April).
The full statement was shared on Bluesky, and we have it written out for you below:
Hello Switch 2 Washers!
Unfortunately, the release of our Adventure Time pack on Switch 2 is going to come out slightly later than other platforms.
Self-publishing has come with a few new things to learn for all of us at FuturLab. We've been eager to get our first DLC out to you, but simply put, the Switch 2 submission and certification process has taken longer than we had planned for.
We think that releasing simultaneously across platforms is overall fairer and simpler for players and something we'll strive to plan better for with future releases, but please bear with us.
Realistically, the Adventure Time pack will release on Switch 2 at least two weeks after other platforms and we will share the exact release date with you as soon as we know for certain.
We understand this isn't the news you want to hear so close to release, and we'll be trying our best to avoid this in the future.
The Adventure Time pack will still launch on Steam, Epic Games, Windows Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 9th.
We'll be keeping an eye out for the new Switch 2 DLC release date in the coming weeks and will be sure to update you all when we have it. In the meantime, you'll find details about the Adventure Time pack in our original coverage below.
Update #1 []:
After it was first teased late last year, FuturLab has today shared some more details about its upcoming PowerWash Simulator 2 Adventure Time DLC, including the all-important release date.
The expansion will arrive on Switch 2 on 9th April, and it looks like it'll pack in a decent number of locations in need of a scrubbing. In the new trailer, we see the Candy Kingdom, Finn and Jake's Tree House, Ice King's Castle, and more. It also gives us our first proper look at the Adventure Time-themed player skins, which are suitably adorable.
Oh yes, and if all that wasn't enough to please the Adventure Time fan inside you, there's even a Jake cherry picker to help you reach high areas. We mean, come on!
All of this arrives in around six weeks, which, despite what Lemongrab might say, sounds rather acceptable to us.
Original Story: PowerWash Simulator racked up some pretty impressive crossover DLC in its time, and its sequel looks like it'll start doing the same next year.
FuturLab has today lifted the lid on PowerWash Simulator 2's first DLC pack, featuring none other than a handful of locales from the beloved Cartoon Network series, Adventure Time. We don't have all that much information on what areas from the Land of Ooo will need a scrubbing, though the developer has confirmed that there will be five of them, each of which can be tackled with up to three pals.
Here's all of the information we have on the DLC so far from its Steam page:
Clean Up Distant Lands
Who wants to play video games?! Clean up five new levels from the Land of Ooo. Don’t worry, everything stays right where you left it, but just a little bit cleaner.
Grab Your Friends Or Adventure Solo
Homies help homies, always. So, brave the filth solo, grab your BFF to clean through the campaign together, or grab your 4-man band to shred schmutz in free-play.
What Time Is It?
It’s not quite Adventure Time… yet! UNACCEPTABLE, we know, but we’re still putting the finishing touches (aka: dirt) on everything. Right now, you have only an approximate knowledge of what’s to come, so be sure to Wishlist, join the Discord and follow our socials to stay up to date.
There's no precise release date on this one just yet, outside of a vague 'Spring 2026' window, so we'll be keeping an eye out for more details in the coming months.
What do you hope to see in this Adventure Time DLC? Let us know in the comments.
[source store.steampowered.com, via bsky.app]
Comments 17
"Adventure Time for Powerwash Simulator 2? That's not wack with poo brain, this DLC is a blessing!"
No release date
"WAIT, you...the DLC is tearing us apart again!"
Nice that they announced the first PowerWash Simulator 2 DLC and even more so since it's about Adventure Time (didn't see that coming) - happy for those playing this game and looking forward to giving it a try myself at some point even more than I already was!
noo don't powerwash BMO, he'd short-circuit
I loved the first power wash simulator on Switch 1, haven't picked this up yet but hope to soon. Kinda wish PWS 1 got a Switch 2 version as well. I'll pick this up eventually (waiting on a sale as I have more than enough to play right now), but disappointed in the theme for this first DLC. I hope the next DLC packs get better franchises. If the price is right though I'll probably get this eventually just to have more things to do in the game
This might just convince me to try this game. I have zero experience with this series, but washing stuff seems relaxing.
I 100% Powerwash Simulator with all paid and (the generous amount of) free DLC. I am currently working my way thru 2’s campaign and of course I will pick up every bit of DLC along the way! This game is so relaxing. I stick on a podcast or a familiar sitcom during night shifts and have a blissful time. The bigger and muckier the better!
DLC before gyro controls. On the one console where you can literally pretend you're actually holding a pressure washer. I was so hyped for this game, and I would be crazy hyped for this DLC, but I'm not spending money on something with that big of a downgrade from its predecessor.
@lyle_catcliffe That sound delightful!
Yet there’s still no gyro, no buy.
If I had to guess, you'll be able to wash Finn and Jake's treehouse, the Ice King's lair, Marceline's house, Candy Kingdom Castle... And it would be pretty funny if Fire Kingdom was one of them too.
@Splash_Woman "Dude, let's kill the DLC."
Nintendo needs to fix their certification process already, this is 1586th time that something like this happens
I feel them as self-publishing isn't easy and I'm not surprised to hear that on Switch 2 specifically the submission and certification process take longer (wouldn't be surprised if it were also if not exclusively the flip side of Nintendo being "cagey" about letting games on Switch 2, that's exactly one of the aspects I've been warning against and why I'd rather users themselves being able to filter out games instead of such limitations) - anyway, looking forward to giving this DLC and PowerWash Simulator 2 in general a try myself when I can!
@SpaceboyScreams say what?😳 The first Powerwash was one of the seeming few dozen (if that many) to support gyro even on PS4. Don't tell me we have an actual dev under the impression of everyone and their amiibo sticking to mousecons this gen.😅
I bought the game when it release, I played a few levels but I'm waiting for gyro to play again. Chromagun 2 launch with gyro aiming and mouse mod, powerwash 2 needs the same it's so much better with it. I really don't understand this downgrade from powerwash 1. When they'll add gyro and mouse mode, I'll consider buying dlcs.
@Solid_Python The devs would have already been aware of the longer turnaround for Nintendo certification with the initial release and free updates, blaming it on this now doesn't really make sense.
@DarkTron developers shouldn't have to delay every single other version of their game/patch/DLC just because of Nintendo's archaic certification.
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