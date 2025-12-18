Update #2 [ ]:

Some of you may have been scrubbing up, ready to dive into PowerWash Simulator 2's first DLC pack tomorrow, but it looks like we're going to have to wait a little longer to see the Adventure Time expansion on Switch 2.

FuturLab has announced at the eleventh hour that the DLC is being delayed on Nintendo's new hybrid, citing unforeseen delays in the "submission and certification process" as the reason for the pushback. While a precise new date was not given, the dev stated that it should arrive on Switch 2 "at least two weeks after other platforms" (where it will still go live tomorrow, 9th April).

The full statement was shared on Bluesky, and we have it written out for you below:

Hello Switch 2 Washers! Unfortunately, the release of our Adventure Time pack on Switch 2 is going to come out slightly later than other platforms. Self-publishing has come with a few new things to learn for all of us at FuturLab. We've been eager to get our first DLC out to you, but simply put, the Switch 2 submission and certification process has taken longer than we had planned for. We think that releasing simultaneously across platforms is overall fairer and simpler for players and something we'll strive to plan better for with future releases, but please bear with us. Realistically, the Adventure Time pack will release on Switch 2 at least two weeks after other platforms and we will share the exact release date with you as soon as we know for certain. We understand this isn't the news you want to hear so close to release, and we'll be trying our best to avoid this in the future. The Adventure Time pack will still launch on Steam, Epic Games, Windows Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 9th.

Hello Washers, We have some news to share in regards to our next update. Please note that the Adventure Time Pack will still go live on all other platforms on April 9th. — PowerWash Simulator 💦 (@powerwashsimulator.co.uk) 2026-04-07T17:00:19.600Z

We'll be keeping an eye out for the new Switch 2 DLC release date in the coming weeks and will be sure to update you all when we have it. In the meantime, you'll find details about the Adventure Time pack in our original coverage below.

Update #1 [ ]:

After it was first teased late last year, FuturLab has today shared some more details about its upcoming PowerWash Simulator 2 Adventure Time DLC, including the all-important release date.

The expansion will arrive on Switch 2 on 9th April, and it looks like it'll pack in a decent number of locations in need of a scrubbing. In the new trailer, we see the Candy Kingdom, Finn and Jake's Tree House, Ice King's Castle, and more. It also gives us our first proper look at the Adventure Time-themed player skins, which are suitably adorable.

Oh yes, and if all that wasn't enough to please the Adventure Time fan inside you, there's even a Jake cherry picker to help you reach high areas. We mean, come on!

All of this arrives in around six weeks, which, despite what Lemongrab might say, sounds rather acceptable to us.

Original Story: PowerWash Simulator racked up some pretty impressive crossover DLC in its time, and its sequel looks like it'll start doing the same next year.

FuturLab has today lifted the lid on PowerWash Simulator 2's first DLC pack, featuring none other than a handful of locales from the beloved Cartoon Network series, Adventure Time. We don't have all that much information on what areas from the Land of Ooo will need a scrubbing, though the developer has confirmed that there will be five of them, each of which can be tackled with up to three pals.

Here's all of the information we have on the DLC so far from its Steam page:

Clean Up Distant Lands

Who wants to play video games?! Clean up five new levels from the Land of Ooo. Don’t worry, everything stays right where you left it, but just a little bit cleaner.

Grab Your Friends Or Adventure Solo

Homies help homies, always. So, brave the filth solo, grab your BFF to clean through the campaign together, or grab your 4-man band to shred schmutz in free-play.

What Time Is It?

It’s not quite Adventure Time… yet! UNACCEPTABLE, we know, but we’re still putting the finishing touches (aka: dirt) on everything. Right now, you have only an approximate knowledge of what’s to come, so be sure to Wishlist, join the Discord and follow our socials to stay up to date.

There's no precise release date on this one just yet, outside of a vague 'Spring 2026' window, so we'll be keeping an eye out for more details in the coming months.

What do you hope to see in this Adventure Time DLC? Let us know in the comments.