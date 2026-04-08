Just a month and a half out from James Bond's next video game outing, Hitman developer IO Interactive has announced that the Switch 2 version of 007 First Light is being delayed.

Now, instead of landing on the newest Nintendo console on 27th May 2026, the same day as PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, we'll have to wait until "later this summer" to get our hands on this modern take on Bond's origin story.

No reason has been given for the delay, but IO Interactive shared a brief statement on social media: "We're excited to see players discovering James Bond's reimagined origin story, and we are looking forward to bringing you the best game experience possible across all platforms."

Pretty disappointing if you've been looking forward to playing the game from the comfort of your bed in handheld mode, but hopefully IO is able to iron out any kinks for the port. Still, if you're excited and need a bit more info on the game, IO did drop a developer diary on YouTube yesterday, which you can watch up-top.

This delay does have us raising our eyebrows though, as the studio's first Switch 2 release, Hitman World of Assassination, had a fair few problems at launch, though the game has since been patched.

But this is also the latest Switch 2 delay following games like Borderlands 4, High On Life 2, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, and Powerwash Simulator 2's DLC. It's also not the first delay to hit 007, as the game was originally due to launch in March 2026 before being pushed back right before Christmas last year.

Are you disappointed with the delay? Let us know in the comments.