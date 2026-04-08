Which Zelda game would you most like to see remade?

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Image: Nintendo

Another year, another jaunt on the Rumour Express, right? Yes, whispers of a new Zelda remake are making the rounds once again following a recent claim that Ocarina of Time is making a big comeback on the Switch 2 later this year.

We've been here before and we'll probably be here again, but it got us thinking: Nintendo clearly isn't beyond the odd Zelda remake or remaster, with the likes of Link's Awakening, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, and others getting some TLC for new audiences. Heck, Ocarina already got a 3DS remake. So which other Zeldas would we like to see remade?

That's not a rhetorical question; we're actually going to answer it! Read on for our thoughts and when you're done, feel free to share your own in the poll. Should Ocarina of Time get the spotlight as rumoured, or should Nintendo venture elsewhere in the archives?

While you ponder, here's what we think...

Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

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Image: Nintendo

It’s difficult to make a solid case for the vast majority of Zelda games given that so many of them are available on the Switch in some form or another. That said, the idea of a proper Ocarina of Time remake is just so alluring. Yes, I know it’s obvious and there are probably a bunch of entries in far greater need of some TLC, but this is the one I’m going for. So there.

It doesn’t even need that much doing to it. Spruce up the graphics without making it look like Sonic Frontiers, maybe add in some nice landmarks or surprises to make Hyrule Field a little more interesting (and slow down the passage of time while you’re at it!), and you’re onto a winner.

It would make for an easy onboarding game for newcomers curious about the upcoming movie, and a suitable way to celebrate the series’ landmark 40th anniversary.

Throw in Majora's Mask, too. Make it a double-whammy. Do it, Nintendo.

Gavin Lane, Editor

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Image: Nintendo

My heart says Ocarina. It was my first Zelda, and I'd get a kick out of returning to its locales, meeting those people again, and just soaking up that particular version of Hyrule once more. Do you transplant the story into a BOTW-style open world with a similar layout to the original? Do you try something totally new or stick to the formula? I'd enjoy seeing how Nintendo answers those questions.

My head says Zelda II. Of all the games, it's the least approachable and I'd love to see a fresh, post-Dark Souls take on it.

My gut says OG Legend of Zelda. It's the 40th anniversary, it's a classic that many a younger gamer won't have touched, and having Grezzo tackle another top-down entry following Echoes of Wisdom feels sensible while the main EPD Zelda team cracks on with the next instalment proper.


My stomach says...it's lunchtime.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

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Image: Nintendo

Mmm... a Dark Souls-esque take on Zelda II... Unfortunately, I don't think that's ever going to happen, but I love the idea!

There are some other very obvious answers I can give, but I want to use my heart a little bit here. A Link Between Worlds (yes, not A Link to the Past - I don't know, I'm scared of people remaking SNES games sometimes) is stuck on the 3DS and isn't exactly cheap to get hold of. It'd need to be reworked pretty massively because of the amount of touchscreen functionality, but goodness, get it on Switch (2) because that art style would look lovely.

I'd also honestly love to see Four Swords Adventures get some much-needed attention. I had so much fun with my brother playing that game; give it a paper visual overhaul, change the multiplayer requirements, add some extra levels and challenge... it'd be so fun over GameChat.

As an aside, I don't really want an Ocarina of Time remake. Just put the 3DS one on there with some tweaks. There's clearly more imaginative remakes (or new games) to work on.

Jim Norman, Features Editor

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Image: Nintendo

The thing I'd really like is a chance for more people to play an entry that they have been console-locked from for years. Yes, you know I'm talking about Link's Crossbow Training Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks. They're far from the most beloved titles in the series, but a remake would provide a fine chance to fix that. Get rid of the touchscreen reliance and give the art a clean up and boom, I guarantee people would find them a lot more palatable.

While I'm thinking of double packs, let's throw the Oracle games out there, too. Link's Awakening looked so very lovely in Grezzo's toy-like art style, and the GBC duo absolutely rule. Neither would need all that much tweaking to bring them up to the modern day.

Just nobody mention Minish Cap. I don't think I could handle my beloved being messed with...

Is there a Zelda entry you're itching to see get a remake, or do you think Nintendo should focus on new experiences? Let us know below.

(Note. We've omitted the Switch games and anything that's been remade/re-released in HD.)

Which Zelda game would you most like to see remade?

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