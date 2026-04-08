Which Zelda game would you most like to see remade?

While you ponder, here's what we think...

Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

It’s difficult to make a solid case for the vast majority of Zelda games given that so many of them are available on the Switch in some form or another. That said, the idea of a proper Ocarina of Time remake is just so alluring. Yes, I know it’s obvious and there are probably a bunch of entries in far greater need of some TLC, but this is the one I’m going for. So there.

It doesn’t even need that much doing to it. Spruce up the graphics without making it look like Sonic Frontiers, maybe add in some nice landmarks or surprises to make Hyrule Field a little more interesting (and slow down the passage of time while you’re at it!), and you’re onto a winner.

It would make for an easy onboarding game for newcomers curious about the upcoming movie, and a suitable way to celebrate the series’ landmark 40th anniversary.

Throw in Majora's Mask, too. Make it a double-whammy. Do it, Nintendo.

Gavin Lane, Editor

My heart says Ocarina. It was my first Zelda, and I'd get a kick out of returning to its locales, meeting those people again, and just soaking up that particular version of Hyrule once more. Do you transplant the story into a BOTW-style open world with a similar layout to the original? Do you try something totally new or stick to the formula? I'd enjoy seeing how Nintendo answers those questions.

My head says Zelda II. Of all the games, it's the least approachable and I'd love to see a fresh, post-Dark Souls take on it.



My gut says OG Legend of Zelda. It's the 40th anniversary, it's a classic that many a younger gamer won't have touched, and having Grezzo tackle another top-down entry following Echoes of Wisdom feels sensible while the main EPD Zelda team cracks on with the next instalment proper.