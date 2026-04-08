Which Zelda game would you most like to see remade?

Another year, another jaunt on the Rumour Express, right? Yes, whispers of a new Zelda remake are making the rounds once again following a recent claim that Ocarina of Time is making a big comeback on the Switch 2 later this year.
We've been here before and we'll probably be here again, but it got us thinking: Nintendo clearly isn't beyond the odd Zelda remake or remaster, with the likes of Link's Awakening, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, and others getting some TLC for new audiences. Heck, Ocarina already got a 3DS remake. So which other Zeldas would we like to see remade?
That's not a rhetorical question; we're actually going to answer it! Read on for our thoughts and when you're done, feel free to share your own in the poll. Should Ocarina of Time get the spotlight as rumoured, or should Nintendo venture elsewhere in the archives?