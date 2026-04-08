For the third year running, Evil Empire has announced that its Triple-i Initiative Showcase will be bringing 45 minutes of uninterrupted game trailers (featuring eight world premieres) our way this week.

The showcase is set to kick off tomorrow (9th April) at 5pm BST / 6pm CET / 9am PT / 12pm ET, and you'll be able to watch along on a variety of platforms, including YouTube and Twitch. As ever, the MO here is wall-to-wall game trailers, so don't expect any ads, hosts, or sponsors getting in the way of the good stuff.

This year's showcase features 40 separate game trailers, with select deep dives from the dev teams rolling in afterwards. The full line-up hasn't been revealed just yet, of course, though Evil Empire has announced that Castlevania: Belmont's Curse will be making an appearance, alongside the following titles:

Not all of the above are bound for Switch (2) for the time being, it's true, but Belmont's Curse got us all excited when it was revealed as a part of the series' 40th anniversary celebrations back in February, so it'll be interesting to hear more about that alone.

Here's the exact time that the event gets underway in your region: