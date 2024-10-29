If you've been zooming around Green Hill, Radical Highway, and City Escape over the weekend, then chances are you've been familiarising yourself with the recently-released Sonic X Shadow Generations.
Well, now's the time to let us know what you think of it. We've already provided our opinion with an enthusiastic 9/10 review, in which we describe the game as "a monumental return to form for both hedgehogs" and quite possibly "the very best 3D Sonic game so far". It's certainly a huge win for Sega, Sonic Team, and indeed the legions of Sonic fans worldwide.