If you've been zooming around Green Hill, Radical Highway, and City Escape over the weekend, then chances are you've been familiarising yourself with the recently-released Sonic X Shadow Generations.

Well, now's the time to let us know what you think of it. We've already provided our opinion with an enthusiastic 9/10 review, in which we describe the game as "a monumental return to form for both hedgehogs" and quite possibly "the very best 3D Sonic game so far". It's certainly a huge win for Sega, Sonic Team, and indeed the legions of Sonic fans worldwide.

But now we want to hear your opinion. You probably know the drill by now, but if you feel confident in providing your own score for Sonic X Shadow Generations, then you can do so in our tool below. And don't worry if you've not experienced enough of it yet to provide an opinion - you can always pop back at a later date and issue your score. Same goes if you change your mind, too! We're so nice.

Be sure to elaborate on your chosen score with a comment too. We love hearing what you folks think of new releases, and the Sonic series has always proven itself to be a bit of a conversation-starter when it comes to quality.

What score would you give Sonic X Shadow Generations (Switch)?

Thanks for voting. Feel free to share your thoughts in a little more depth in the comments below.