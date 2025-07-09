Mario Kart World has been on the circuit for over a month now, and after a decade of its predecessor, it's great to be playing something that feels fresh.

That's not to say all of its innovations have gone down well, with a vocal contingent of players taking against Nintendo's updates and approach to Grand Prix mode, with the 'intermission' routes drawing particular ire from people who prefer the traditional three-lap race-around-a-circuit.

Given the sales numbers, it's safe to say that Nintendo will be supporting this one for a while. And given the furore around its eyewatering $80 price tag, we don't imagine there'll be paid DLC coming for a long while. We do imagine free updates that include not just minor tweaks but perhaps additional features, modes, costumes, and maybe even new characters.

Let's take a look at what's at the top of Team NL's wishlist...

Waypoint the way - Ollie Reynolds, staff writer

Given the recent controversy around the apparent lack of traditional three-lap races, I think it's only sensible that Nintendo introduces a bit more customisation when it comes to choosing how we race. So yes, let's see a 'Classic Grand Prix' mode that just allows us to jump from one track to the next for those familiar, comforting three-lap bouts.

Don't stop there, though. Why not let us completely customise our own Knockout race by choosing any four tracks from the map? It could make for some truly unique races! If that's not enough, I think it would be neat if you could select your own start and end waypoints from any point on the map, incorporating any track that happens to fall in between.

Ultimately, Mario Kart World holds massive potential that, at the moment, I feel is being held back somewhat. Nintendo needs to unshackle World from its Chain Chomp.

Put a pin in it - Alana Hagues, deputy editor

If you've avidly read everything Mario Kart World on Nintendo Life, you probably know Jim and I have been responsible for putting most of the guides together. So, um, it won't surprise you all that I really, really could've done with a map marker, Nintendo.

A mix of ways to track your collectibles or mark a location on the map would've been a godsend, but it also would've allowed me to remember places that are perfect for snapping photos or messing around with friends. I admittedly love stumbling across things on the map, but there were times when I was trying to do something else, like chase a Nabbit or attempt a P Switch.

On that subject, if you're going to give us stickers, let us put more than one sticker on our vehicles. What's the point in a cute little reward if they're barely noticeable?

Lastly, for something a bit more left-field (and to echo Ollie), how about a design-your-own Knockout Tour? I am thinking waaaay out of the box here, I know, but imagine how cool it would be to actually choose your routes between courses.